Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Spring Mini-Mester

Dive into the world of theatre this spring at Studio 52 with a four-week mini-mester of Virtual Theatre Classes for artists ages 5- Adult! Studio 52 offers a variety of classes led by professional and supportive instructors and the best-possible learning environment during times of social distancing. Join a class to build confidence, connect with like-minded peers, explore your creative side, and have fun!

Class offerings include Acting, Broadway Dance, Spoken-Word Poetry, Acting for the Camera, Theatre Design, and Directing. Returning instructors include Marlane Barnes, Tania Battista, Lisa K. Bryant, Anna Kimmell, and TJ Simba-Medel, and Flat Rock Playhouse's Resident Lighting and Visual Media Designer CJ Barnwell joins as an instructor. The Spring Mini-Mester begins on April 12 and will run for four weeks. Registration for classes is now open!

A $25 deposit is required to secure the student's spot in the class. The full payment must be completed by April 26. Students and families that register for more than one class are offered a $15 discount for each additional class. This offer applies to multiple classes for one student or family discounts for siblings. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available for every class through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund. Scholarship applications are on the Studio 52 website and the deadline is March 26. For those inspired to donate, contributions to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund are accepted on a rolling basis through the Flat Rock Playhouse website.

"We're really excited to offer this mini-mester of classes," said Director of Education Anna Kimmell. "This is a great introduction to theatre for students who are interested in the arts but aren't sure where to begin. It's also a fantastic option for experienced students who are craving more creativity or want to try out different aspects of the performing arts like spoken word poetry and design. A mini-mester also means the tuition costs are lower, which makes this an affordable first step into the performing arts or continuation of your education."

This will be the third semester of courses under Kimmell's direction since she joined the Playhouse in August 2020. Since then, Studio 52 has offered 17 classes with over 100 total hours of instruction, offered two virtual workshops with experienced theatre professionals Pytron Parker and Broadway's Fergie L. Philippe, and taught 190 students in 13 states. As one parent describes Virtual Theatre Classes at Studio 52, "Our child has SO MUCH FUN in this acting class! I'm so grateful to be able to give her a venue to explore her creative side and this could not be more of a perfect fit!"

The full list of classes including dates, times, and instructors can be found below or online at frpstudio52.org. You can register online or by calling the Box Office at (828) 693-0731. Payment plans are available through the Box Office.

Special thanks to Walnut Cove Members Association for their support of Studio 52. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.





Studio 52 Spring Mini-Mester

Story and Song | K-2nd Grades

Bring stories and songs to life in this wacky virtual theatre class combining children's literature, creative movement, acting, and music! With fun, on-your-feet activities and games that focus on creative play and improvisation, this high-energy class is perfect for little kids with BIG imaginations.

Dates: April 12 - May 3

Day/Time: Mondays from 4:30 - 5:15 PM EST

Grades: K- 2nd

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Tania Battista

Tuition: $60

Character Creation | 3rd - 5th Grades

Dive into the development of full and fun characters in this imaginative, four-week acting class where students are empowered to create their own original characters! With an emphasis on improvisation, young actors will learn to follow their own instincts through a series of fun, on-your-feet games, activities, and creative prompts. Join us for an energetic experience that celebrates each young artist's individuality and leaves them feeling confident making bold and specific choices on stage and in life.

Dates: April 12 - May 3

Day/Time: Mondays from 5:30 - 6:15 PM EST

Grades: 3rd - 5th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Tania Battista

Tuition: $60

Acting for the Camera | 6th - 8th Grades

Lights... Camera...Acting! Explore the fundamentals of on-camera acting in a four-week introductory course led by professional actor and producer Marlane Barnes. Best known for her work on The Fosters, iCarly, and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II, Marlane will share on-camera tips and technique, advise young actors on how to scale their performances from stage to screen, and give feedback on real-world TV and film scripts. No experience required.

Dates: April 13 - May 4

Day/Time: Tuesdays from 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST

Grades: 6th - 8th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Marlane Barnes

Tuition: $70

Broadway Dance | 4th - 8th Grades

Boogie to Broadway in this low-pressure, high-energy Virtual Broadway Dance Class focusing on fun musical theatre steps and choreography for all levels! With an emphasis on listening and focus, body awareness, musicality, characterization through movement, and picking up steps, young actors will learn choreography from Broadway favorites like Matilda and Newsies and leave feeling more confident in their next audition or production. No prior experience is necessary. So put on your dancing shoes, clear a space in your home, and let's dance!

Dates: April 15 - May 6

Day/Time: Thursdays from 5:30 - 6:15 PM EST

Grades: 4th - 8th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Anna Kimmell

Tuition: $60

Theatrical Design Basics | 6th - 12th Grades

Dive into the world of theatrical design in this four-week introductory course for teens led by CJ Barnwell, the Resident Lighting and Visual Media Designer at Flat Rock Playhouse. Bring design principles to life by studying real-world productions, engage with your peers in lively class discussions, and try your hand at design with a weekly series of artistic prompts (no previous art or design experience required). Whether you are interested in lights, sound, sets, or costumes, this class will give you the confidence, tools, and language to follow your artistic impulses and convey your creative ideas.

Dates: April 13 - May 4

Day/Time: Tuesdays from 5 - 6 PM EST

Grades: 6th - 12th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: CJ Barnwell

Tuition: $70

Your Words, Your Voice | 9th - 12th Grades

"There is always light. Only if we are brave enough to see it. Only if we are brave enough to be it." Amanda Gorman

Elevate your voice through poetry and prose in an all-new virtual writing and performance class for teens led by professional poet, actor, and improvisor TJ Simba-Medel. In a fast-paced, weekly class that celebrates individuality and expression, teen artists will explore foundational creative and autobiographical writing and performance skills through prompts, group sharing, and private coaching. Silence your inner critic and amplify your confidence as you discover the power of composing and sharing your own unique story.

Dates: April 12 - May 3

Day/Time: Mondays from 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST

Grades: 9th - 12th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: TJ Simba-Medel

Tuition: $70

Broadway Cardio & Choreo | 9th Grade - Adult

Get moving in this all-levels dance class that combines Broadway steps, cardio fitness, and easy-to-follow choreography. Each class features a full-body warm up, accessible cardio sequences utilizing musical theatre steps, and a short musical theatre-themed combination. No prior experience is required. Dancers of all levels can expect to learn some new musical theatre moves, break a sweat, and have fun!

Dates: April 14 - May 5

Day/Time: Wednesdays from 6 - 7 PM EST

Ages: 9th Grade - Adult

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Anna Kimmell

Tuition: $65

Directing: Stages of the Process | Adults

Learn about a director's process and approach in an all-new, four-week course for adults led by Flat Rock Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. Follow an overview of Lisa's journey as she shares her approach to interpreting the text, defining the rules of an imaginary world, pitching the overall vision to the creative team, guiding the development of production elements, and bringing the story to life in moment-to-moment work with the cast. Whether you simply seek a greater appreciation for the production process or hope to one day step into the role of a creative leader, this class will encourage you to trust your instincts and work collaboratively to bring your vision to life!

Dates: April 15 - May 6

Day/Time: Thursdays from 6:30 - 7:30 PM

Age: Adult (18+)

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Instructor: Lisa K. Bryant

Tuition: $70