Central Piedmont Summer Theatre Concludes 2019 Season With A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Central Piedmont Summer Theatre will wrap up its 2019 season with "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," July 19 - 27, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus.



On the night of his mother's funeral, middle-class Englishman Monty Navarro learns an incredible secret: he is an aristocrat - if he can only find a way to prevent his relatives from inheriting the earldom first. Buoyed along by love for two different women, the stunning and self-centered Sibella and the pious and witty Phoebe, Monty takes on his mission.



In "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," the audience is treated to Edwardian style, classic farce, and stunning operatic singing. "Gentleman's Guide" combines the best of the past with a contemporary sensibility and humor that earned it the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical. With non-stop laughs, a unique and soaring score, and unforgettable characters, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" has become an instant classic.



Don't miss this opportunity to support local theatre; reserve your seat today!



Individual tickets are $22, $19 and a $10 ticket is available for children under 15 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets for all college and high school students with a valid ID are $5. (Plus applicable N.C. admission tax). Tickets for all Central Piedmont students are free at the box office. Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu, at the Central Piedmont Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, or by calling 704.330.6534.





