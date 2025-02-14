Carolina Actors Studio Theatre Marks Triumphant Return After Decade-Long Hiatus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a hiatus of over a decade, Carolina Actors Studio Theatre (CAST) is set to stage a comeback with its upcoming production of Alabaster, a play by Audrey Cefaly. The theater, known for its immersive and experiential productions, will run the show from February 27 through March 16, 2025 at the Van Every Auditorium in the Mint Museum Randolph.

CAST, which last performed in June 2014, was forced to close due to funding issues and dwindling audience numbers. However, the board and community's desire to revive the theater's legacy culminated in this new beginning. Michael Simmons, the long-standing managing artistic director, spearheads the revival. Alabaster offers a blend of dark comedy and drama, set against a backdrop of tragedy and survival.

Rehearsals for Alabaster started in late November. Despite challenges such as finding rehearsal space and limited funding, innovative solutions and community support have enabled the rehearsal process to go forward, with additional performances planned for the future.

Following Alabaster, CAST is set to continue its partnership with Actors Collaborative Theater with a lineup of productions including Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? slated for the coming years.

