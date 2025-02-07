York County Student Music Festival to Return to the Appell Center in February

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts will present the 2nd annual York County Student Music Festival, showcasing the massive talents of local young musicians on February 15.



Seven student groups from across the region will share the spotlight, as they perform a wide variety of music that is underrepresented within current school performing opportunities – from pop to rock and R&B.



Performances in the Capitol Theatre will feature: MINDLESS, RADIANCE, School of Rock York, SHINE MUSIC Foundation, Spring Grove Area High School Select Modern Band

Where’s Cody?, and York Academy Regional Charter School.



AJ Myers, Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, states: “The entire staff at the Appell Center is proud to continue this unique opportunity for such talented young artists. This event not only showcases the diversity of student musicians in York County, it provides a performance space for those who often don’t get the chance to perform in public.”



Earlier in the day, each performing group will participate in individual instruction with New York-based drummer and educator Peter Lazorcik. Pete, who grew up in Lebanon, PA, is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music, and is currently the drummer for the band Daisy Grenade, who has toured with bands like Fall Out Boy, The Maine and Pierce The Veil.



