William Penn Bank and Bristol Riverside Theatre Announce New Partnership

Bristol Riverside Theatre announced that their popular summer concert festival will be sponsored exclusively by William Penn Bank through 2023.

The summer series has been a staple of the theatre's programming for over 25 years, and will be presented live in the summer of 2021. With fond childhood memories of summer concerts, William Penn Bank's Chairman and CEO Ken Stephon approached Bristol Riverside Theatre about becoming involved as a corporate sponsor.

"Contributing to the quality of life for our friends and neighbors in the Bristol community is a priority for William Penn Bank," said Stephon, "and we think that promoting the arts through this exclusive sponsorship with Bristol Riverside Theatre is a wonderful way to accomplish that."

BRT Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar explained further, "From our first conversation it was clear that there was a real match in the community centric ethos of our companies and a recognition that together we could offer something very special for this shared community. We are overjoyed to be announcing this great partnership and investment in live performance in Bristol. We're thrilled to welcome William Penn Bank to the Bristol family."

The BRT Summer Music Fest will be rebranded the William Penn Bank BRT Summer Music Fest. Musical Director Keith Baker is in the process of curating the 2021 series of three concerts, and titles will be announced in the early spring. Last summer the Summer Music Fest consisted of a celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jerry Herman called From Phantom to Mame, followed by a salute to Hollywood movies, called A Night at the Movies, followed by the annual Broadway Summer Spectacular.

"By June of 2021, we think people will be anxious to get out of their homes and attend a live concert after 15 months of not being able to do so and we're confident that we'll be able to do so safely by then," said BRT Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar.

"We hope that the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest will provide joyous times and lasting memories for members of our community," said Stephon.

William Penn Bank has provided community banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the Delaware Valley area since 1870. The Bank conducts business through its twelve branch offices located in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. In 2019, the Bank decided to move its headquarters to the town of Bristol, Bucks County to be part of the vibrant and growing community.

In 2020, William Penn acquired its neighboring bank, Fidelity Savings and Loan Association of Bucks County, as well as Washington Savings Bank in Philadelphia. The acquisition of Fidelity Savings helped to solidify the Bank's roots in Bristol Borough.