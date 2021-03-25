Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 25, 2021  
VIDEO: Bucks County Playhouse Pays Tribute to Jessica Walter

The producers of Bucks County Playhouse have shared some archival history to honor the life and career of actor of Jessica Walter, who died today, March 25, 2021.

She began her professional career in 1958 at the Playhouse in New Hope, PA as an acting apprentice.

Jessica performed several times at the Playhouse - she returned to the Playhouse in 1960 playing the nurse in Come Blow Your Horn, the very first Neil Simon play ever staged! In 2016, she starred in Marsha Mason's Steel Magnolias at the Playhouse and she returned more recently for a reading of "Showboat.


