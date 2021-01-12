The State Theatre Announces Update for the 2021 FREDDY Awards

The State Theatre has announced that 2021 will be another "different kind of year" for their signature FREDDY Awards.

"The restrictions of the pandemic will prevent our evaluative process once again, so it will be another creative year" says Shelley Brown, State Theatre President and CEO. "Thanks to our partnership with WFMZ, we will still produce a television special that will celebrate the high school students' work, but it we will be unable to evaluate any high school shows in our traditional fashion."

Local high schools are still deciding what, if any, productions they will be able to present given social- distancing and other COVID restrictions.

"The safety of our evaluators and students is another factor in our decision. The bright spot in all of this is the fact that WFMZ is committed to another broadcast in which we can celebrate the kids. We will work together to make this as special as we can" says Brown. "And it is very important to us that our college scholarship opportunities continue. Our program is a top priority to the theatre, but we need to adapt this year's changing landscape".