The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center Presents LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY

Performances run October 7, 8 & 9, 2022.

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center in Scranton, PA is proud to present Robert Gould's musical, Little House on the Ferry, October 7, 8 & 9, 2022. The production will be directed by Executive Producer & Artistic Director, Michael Melcher.

Little House on the Ferry is a LGBTQ themed, two-act musical comedy set in The Pines, Fire Island, the weekend Marriage Equality is passed in NY State. The show has five main roles spanning three generations, a morphing Greek chorus & a drag queen. There are sixteen original songs, written by Robert Gould & Rob Arbelo, including the main theme song, "We're on Fire Island" & showstopper "Jump that Fence."

Michael Melcher, Executive Producer & Artistic Director of the Ritz, said that "Our creative team at The Ritz Theater is so excited to get Little House on its feet. The show is a ton of fun with a great heart. It's an important celebration of marriage equality in a time when basic rights are being taken away."

Little House on the Ferry was successfully staged at the American Theatre of Actors in New York City, the Broward Center, Palm Beach & Boca Raton in Florida. Little House was the focus of Theality.TV, "The Making of an Off-Broadway Musical" with host, Michael Musto.

Rob is an attorney & former judge who taught entrepreneurship at NYU for 12 years. His idea of offering a developmental stipend to theatre companies wishing to produce Little House, is a novel theatrical concept. With hopes of taking the show to larger venues and eventually Off-Broadway, "It's development money very well spent," Gould said. "I look at it like a software start-up; they are beta testing it. Similar to a tech start-up, the big profits are in the next release."

ABOUT THE RITZ THEATER: The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, at the heart of downtown Scranton, opened over a century ago & was first known as "The Poli," Northeastern Pennsylvania's premier vaudeville theatre. The theatre underwent many changes over the decades, but it was not until the building was claimed by the Ritz Mainstage Players & the Creative & Performing Arts Academy of NEPA, that live theatre once again began to flourish. Now The Ritz offers a variety of classes in theatre, music & dance in addition to over two dozen productions throughout the year, including productions by The Ritz Mainstage Players, a semi-professional audition-based company offering full musicals & plays for all ages.

DATES: Saturday, 10/1 Preview @ 1pm

Friday, 10/7 & Saturday, 10/8 @ 8pm & Sunday 10/9 @ 1pm

THEATRE: The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center

222 Wyoming Ave. Scranton, PA 18503

TICKETS: $20 (Premium), $15 (General Admission),

$12 (Students & Seniors),

$20 (Streaming - Sat. 10/8 @ 8pm & Sun. 10/9 @ 1pm)

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67010

RESERVATIONS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200238®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66883?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

INFORMATON: www.littlehouseontheferry.com http://ritzpac.com/

(570)252-4156


Regional Awards


