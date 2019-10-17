The Midtown Men Return To The Majestic

The Midtown Men, reuniting stars from the Original Broadway Cast of the smash hit "Jersey Boys", return to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. The singing sensations with smooth choreography last performed in front of a Gettysburg audience in October 2014.

"Back by popular demand, The Midtown Men are a talented and personable quartet who present a fun and nostalgic evening of golden oldies," said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "They always meet and greet their fans in the lobby after the show to take photographs and sign autographs."

Launched in 2010 from their three-year rocket ride together bringing to life the sound story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the Midtown Men are widely celebrated for their signature renditions of the iconic hits of the 1960s. Together, they have played over 850 concerts across North America, Asia and Europe and have headlined over 35 major symphonies including The National Symphony and repeat engagements with The Boston Pops. Highlighted with their own high-octane arrangements, slick moves and one of a kind repartee, their all new concert features even more iconic '60s music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Elvis, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more! Television audiences across the nation have caught The Midtown Men's concert specials, appearances on "Good Morning America," "The Today Show," "The Chew," "Katie," and "Access Hollywood."

Tickets for The Midtown Men start at $59 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.







