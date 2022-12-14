Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in January

Productions include How I Learned to Drive, The Prom, Passion and more.

Dec. 14, 2022  

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Hold General Auditions For Its 2023 Season in January

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will hold general auditions on Friday, January 13th from 6:30-9:00pm, Saturday, January 14th from 12:00-8:00pm, and Sunday, January 15th from 1:00-8:00pm. Monday, January 16th will be used as an overflow day if needed.

General Auditions are for 15 years and older.

Musical applicants must prepare a memorized monologue no longer than two minutes, and two one-minute songs of contrasting styles. If you are only interested in a chorus/ensemble role, only a song is required. Please bring your own sheet music as an accompanist will be provided. You may use an instrumental/karaoke track, however, please bring your own speaker or CD player, as one will NOT be provided.

Play applicants need only present the memorized monologue.

NOTE: We will NOT be accepting auditions from actors over the age of 18 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Most roles are open for the following 2023 main stage productions:

How I Learned to Drive: Runs March 16-25, 2023

Passion: Runs April 27-May 13, 2023

The Little Dog Laughed: Runs June 15-24, 2023

The Prom: Runs July 27-August 12, 2023

Clybourne Park: Runs September 7-16, 2023

A Little Night Music: Runs October 12-28, 2023

The Phantom of the Opera (Young Performer's Production): Runs December 8-30, 2023

EPAC will also be holding a general audition specifically for performers aged 13-14 for roles in THE PROM, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on January 21, 2023 from 12:00PM to 7:00PM

Applicants must prepare a memorized monologue no longer than two minutes, and two one-minute songs of contrasting styles. If you are only interested in a chorus/ensemble role, only a song is required. Please bring your own sheet music as an accompanist will be provided. You may use an instrumental/karaoke track, however, please bring your own speaker or CD player, as one will NOT be provided

Auditions are by appointment only. The deadline to sign up is 24 hours prior to your preferred audition date. Audition slots are available at: www.epactheatre.org/auditions.

EPAC is also accepting video submissions. Those interested in submitting a video audition should follow the same directives above, and send the submission to Artistic Director, Edward R. Fernandez at artisticdirector@epactheatre.org.

NOTE: The Ephrata Performing Arts Center is a Community Theater. In general, most of our performers are non-paid volunteers.


