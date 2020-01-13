TUNE UP PHILLY Concert Announced At Temple Performing Arts Center

Ushering in their first concert of the season, Tune Up Philly (TUP), the community engagement program of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), directed by Paul Smith, will take to the stage on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA.

The young musicians will demonstrate their instrumental proficiencies through a variety of repertoire that includes Traditional, Folk, and repertoire from the Classical Canon. The concert will begin with students coming together in an open rehearsal to prepare for the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's Showcase at the Kimmel Center on January 26, 2020.

TUP Director and Conductor Paul Smith explained the importance of the large ensemble experience. He said, "Exposing our students to a diverse group of peer student performers will help them develop as young musicians, and rehearse for their future success. I'm pleased to present this diverse offering to family and friends and continue to welcome in the new year. This is an opportunity to listen to professional-scale music while supporting our youth."

This is a free event. For more information, please call 215-545-0502. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.





