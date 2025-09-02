TITANIC THE MUSICAL Comes to the Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belmont Theatre will present Titanic, the musical, on the main-stage September 12-14 and 18-21. Titanic the Musical is an epic show filled with deeply textured vocals, grand period costumes and a large, multi-story set that will actually tilt as the disaster comes to life on stage. Making her maiden voyage in April 1912, Titanic, the grandest ship in the world, set off carrying passengers full of hope, wonder, and dreams. On an eerie & still night in the North Atlantic, all of that changed. Titanic the Musical follows the story of the passengers & crew on that fateful journey – immigrants dreaming of a new life, aristocrats pursuing their next fortune, and the very real people who lost their lives in the infamous historic tragedy. Titanic the Musical offers a familiar story matched with rich orchestrations, beautiful characters, gorgeous costuming, uplifting choreography, and grandeur that will leave you wanting more. Patrons will receive a boarding pass souvenir upon entering the theatre. They will then be able to compare the actual Titanic passenger name on their pass with names on a memorial wall in the lobby that will tell them if their passenger survived the disaster or perished.

The show is directed by René Staub. Music direction is by Julie Roda. Choreography is by Sarah Logsdon. Pit Conductor is Kim Hostetter. Stage Manager is Kathy Davis. The cast includes over fifty actors and actresses who represent an array of real-life staff and passengers who sailed on the Titanic, including Dan Poole as the designer and builder Thomas Andrews, Josh Glacken as the owner J.Bruce Ismay, Jim Moyer as Captain E.J. Smith, Jeremy Gruver as First Officer Murdoch, Drew Derreth as First-Class Steward Henry Etches, Kent-Jameson Ehrman as Stoker Frederick Barrett, Dylan Staub as telegrapher Harold Bride, Carter Anstine as lookout Frederick Fleet, Kenneth Hamme as bandmaster Wallace Hartley, Christopher Quigley and Chalet Harris as first-class passengers Ida and Isador Strauss, Natalie Kerchner and Aaron Dalton as second-class passengers Alice and Edgar Beane, and Makaley Grace and Thomas Wakeland as second class passenger couple Caroline Neville and Charles Clark. Representing some of the third-class passengers include Abigail Simeile as Kate McGowan, Chloe Braden as Kate Murphy, Mackenzie Sawyer as Kate Mullens and Collin Staub as Jim Farrell.