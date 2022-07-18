Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on November 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 18, 2022  
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to Hershey Theatre in November

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is coming to Hershey Theatre on November 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

The Illusionists have shattered box office records across the globe and dazzled audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TheIllusionistsLive.com.





