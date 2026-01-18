Review: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arthur Miller’s award-winning play Death of a Salesman premiered on Broadway in 1949. Hailed as a modern tragedy, Death of a Salesman also contains elements of absurdist theatre, including a blurring of the lines between past and present and between reality and fiction. Interpretations of this play are vast and varied, which makes it a challenging and thought-provoking piece for directors, actors, designers, and audiences. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg tackles this classic drama under the direction of Jeannette Keezel with assistant director Charles Miller and stage manager Lori Haagen through February 1st.

The set (designed by Jeannette Keezel, constructed by Kevin Hand and Mandi L. Hurley, and painted by Catrina Gardner, Crystal Hand, and Mark Myers) makes the most of the small space at LTM, using levels, creatively placed entrances, and a hinged wall to create the Loman house and yard as well as several other locations. Quickly moveable set pieces and props (by Catrina Gardner and Kathryn “Kassie” Shoup), along with lighting (designed by David Blenderman and Lori Haagen) assist in the swift transformation of the set from scene to scene. The lighting also provides a helpful clue to the audience for Willy’s memories and visions. Assistant Director Charles Miller's clear, full voice is spotlighted with a beautifully haunting rendition of "Amazing Grace" leading into funeral scene.

The cast features Kathryn “Kassie” Shoup as Miss Forsythe, Catrina Gardner as Letta, Sonia Wise as Jenny and The Woman, Mark Myers as Stanley and Howard Wagner, Brad Hartman as Charley, Kevin Hand as Bernard, Aiden Storm as Ben Loman, James Nelson as Happy Loman, Matthew Wilson Martin as Biff Loman, Susan Reutter as Linda Loman, and Tom Blaisse as Willy Loman. Shoup, Gardner, and Wise bring vivacity and energy to their scenes. Their flirtatious expressions and laughter provide a counterpoint to Linda Loman’s careworn countenance. Myers takes on two very different roles as the young, down to earth, compassionate waiter Stanley and Willy’s confident, arrogant, young upstart boss Howard Wagner. Myers is so convincing in each role that it is easy to forget that it’s the same actor playing both parts. Audience members will want to punch him as Howard and give him a big tip as Stanley. Hartman’s Charley is steadfast, patient, and even-keeled. Hartman gives a lovely performance as Willy’s friend and neighbor. Hand is delightful as Bernard, the young nerd who becomes a successful lawyer. Hand demonstrates great versatility as he believably portrays Bernard both as a teen and as an adult.

Aiden Storm gives one of the most mesmerizing performances of the evening as Willy’s memory of his brother Ben. Storm has fantastic stage presence, coming across as poised and strong with a hint of menace. His self-assured air makes Ben the perfect opposite of Willy’s desperate yearning for success and acclaim. Nelson and Martin are captivating as Happy and Biff Loman. Nelson’s nuanced performance highlights Happy’s tension between wanting to be free to live his life and wanting to fix his family. Martin interacts wonderfully with his scene partners, bringing the story and emotions to life in a thoroughly engaging way. The audience can feel Biff’s every emotion—hope, optimism, disillusionment, despair, and more. Reutter’s performance as Linda Loman is masterful. Her expressions are beautifully crafted to portray Linda’s quiet strength and determination combined with moments of resignation, fear, anger, and desperation. Every word and gesture paints a picture of the family’s past and present. Reutter’s Linda Loman is well-matched with Blaisse’s Willy Loman. From the moment Blaisse steps on stage, the audience can sense Willy’s despair and exhaustion. As Willy remembers or imagines moments and stories from his past, Blaisse’s demeanor changes, giving the audience a glimpse into the character’s past joy, hope, and exuberance. Together, Nelson, Martin, Reutter, and Blaisse present the Loman family in a way that feels immensely real.

The intimacy of the theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg makes it the perfect venue for Death of a Salesman. The cast and crew have created a devastatingly beautiful and touching production that is riveting and heart-wrenching. Visit ltmpa.com to get your tickets today!

