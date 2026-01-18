Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matilda, which was published in 1988, was adapted for the stage with lyrics and music by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly. This adaptation of a beloved story by Roald Dahl premiered on Broadway in 2013 following a successful trial run by the Royal Shakespeare Company. As with many of Dahl’s stories, Matilda features a host of despicable adults who terrorize children in a number of ways, and who are eventually brought down by the very children they mistreated. Directed by Randi Walker with vocal director Carrie Conklin, choreographer Kyle Meisner, and stage manager Amy Eyler, Matilda takes the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre through February 1st.

The technical aspects of the show are well-designed with beautiful projections, bright and versatile cubes painted to look like block letters, and lighting that enhances the mood of the scene. In general, there was good balance in sound between the singers and the music (with the exception of Miss Honey, whose intentionally timid voice could be hard for anyone with hearing difficulties to pick up, as her microphone placement was not ideal). The choreography is fun and engaging, often incorporating the well-known Matilda pose.

There are two casts for this production, the purple cast, which performs the 7pm shows on Fridays and the 2pm shows on Saturdays (this is the cast this reviewer saw), and the blue cast, which performs the 7pm shows on Saturdays and the 2pm shows on Sundays. Some roles are performed by the same actors in each cast, while others are different. The blue cast includes Caroline Edwards as Matilda, Imogen Petters as Lavender, Ali Fazal as Amanda, Helena Patrono as Hortensia, Thea Mathers as Alice, Brooke Buser as student ensemble, Elsie Miller as student ensemble, Elena Shugars as student ensemble, Harper Coyle as student ensemble, Molly Grimmer as adult ensemble, and Melissa Patrono as adult ensemble. The purple cast features Emma Luque Valmisa as Matilda, Alysanna Lovell as Lavender, Katie Myers as Amanda, Jillian Ramsey as Hortensia, Nora Fox as Alice, Ella Beyer as student ensemble, Lennox Rikas as student ensemble, Sully Rikas as student ensemble, Teagan Hyder as student ensemble, Elliott McCleaf as student ensemble, Emily Beyer as adult ensemble, and Megan Rikas as adult ensemble. Both casts include Chad-Alan Carr as Miss Trunchbull, Lucy Pratt as Miss Honey, Alissa Baker as Mrs. Phelps, Eric Walker as Mr. Wormwood, Kate Sainer as Mrs. Wormwood, Calvin Faubel as Bruce, Avery Walker as Eric, Dexter Walker as Nigel, Owen Austin as Tommy, Drew Derreth as Entertainer/Escapologist, Bevin Durant Fidler as Acrobat, Greyson Grimmer as Michael, Josh Rikas as Doctor and others, Kyle Meisner as Rudolpho, Lindsey Ringquist as Sergei and others, Cooper Grimmer as student ensemble, and Holly Gouge as adult ensemble.

Every actor in this production brings enthusiasm to the stage and commitment to their character. Every single student character is an individual with specific mannerisms, looks, and emotions so that, even when they’re singing and dancing together as an ensemble, they are each still in character. This commitment to character really brings the school scenes to life.

While the entire production is a delight, there are a few performances that really stand out. The song “Miracle” sets the tone for the show, giving the audience necessary background information about the Wormwood family and how they differ from other families in their treatment of their children. The young actors who start out the song do a wonderful job immediately drawing the audience into the story. Additionally, Josh Rikas’s fantastic vocals are highlighted in this number in his role as the Doctor. Greyson Grimmer is hilarious in his part as Michael, the practically zombie-like son of the Wormwoods. Drew Derreth and Bevin Durant Fidler give a lovely performance as the escapologist and acrobat, respectively—their gorgeous voices are only heard for a few lines, but those few lines are pivotal and beautifully sung. Lindsey Ringquist is wonderful as Sergei, the Bulgarian mob boss who threatens revenge on the Wormwoods. Her facial expressions, accent, and stage presence are perfect for this role. Allisa Baker’s Mrs. Phelps is delightful in her enthusiasm and encouragement of Matilda’s story-telling.

The Wormwoods, portrayed by Eric Walker and Kate Sainer, and Rudolpho, portrayed by Kyle Meisner, are simply hilarious. Walker’s fantastic physical comedy and facial expressions keep the audience laughing. Sainer’s line delivery and interactions with both Walker and Meisner are flawless. Meisner and Sainer get to show off their vocals and dance prowess in “Loud”, while Walker takes the spotlight with Grimmer’s Michael in “Telly”. Lucy Pratt’s Miss Honey is sweet as honey and the exact opposite of the Wormwoods and Miss Trunchbull. Pratt has a lovely, clear soprano voice that is highlighted beautifully in “Pathetic” and “This Little Girl”. Chad-Alan Carr brings new meaning to the label “villain” as Miss Trunchbull. Carr’s energy and presence make even the audience shy away from the over-bearing, terrifying Miss Trunchbull. Carr gives one of the best performances of “The Smell of Rebellion” this reviewer has seen.

One of the most impressive performances of the evening, though, was from young actor Calvin Faubel as Bruce. He fully embodies his character, his facial expressions and body language eliciting genuine emotion from the audience as he seemingly triumphs over Trunchbull only to be dragged away to a terrible punishment. He really shines though in his performance of “Revolting Children”, his gorgeous voice and star-quality stage presence making the audience gasp in astonishment and delight. Another thoroughly impressive performance comes from Emma Luque Valmisa in the title role of Matilda. Her performance is thrilling and keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. Her vocals move seamlessly from a strong belt to a lovely, clear head tone. She is a fantastic story-teller, drawing the audience in so that they hang on her every word.

The first time this reviewer saw Matilda she didn’t care for it—she thought she just didn’t like the show itself. This experience at Gettysburg Community Theatre shows that with the right cast and in the right venue, Matilda is a magical and captivating production. This is a show you do not want to miss. Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information.

Photo credit Marc Faubel @hsguy

