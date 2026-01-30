Front Porch Theatricals Announces 2026 Season Casting

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Front Porch Theatricals has announced casting for their 2026 season to be held at the New Hazlett Theater.

“We were humbled to have over 200 talented Pittsburgh actors come out for auditions and callbacks. Our region is truly lucky to have the caliber of artists that made our directors' jobs both easier and much more difficult,” said Producer Bruce E. G. Smith.

From May 15 - 24 the company will present Working (the 2012 updated version). The original stage adaptation was conceived by Stephen Schwartz, and the revised 2012 version includes songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, and Susan Birkenhead. This Tony-nominated musical weaves together real stories from workers across professions—teachers, steelworkers, waitresses, tech support staff, caregivers, and more. Many stories in the show are relatable to Pittsburgh from mill workers to tech and healthcare workers, and of course waitresses.

And from August 14-23, FPT will be producing Come From Away in the weeks leading up to the 25th anniversary of 9-11. Come From Away tells a remarkable true story of the week following the September 11 attacks when 38 planes carrying approximately 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the small town welcomed strangers, shared its resources, and formed human bonds in a moment of global crisis. Come From Away was written (book, music and lyrics) by the Canadian duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein. For Pittsburgh audiences, the show resonates on several levels: we all remember where we were and how lives and the New York landscape were forever changed, and we connect with the story of United Airlines Flight 93, hijacked that morning after it left Newark for San Francisco, and was heroically crashed by its passengers into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania in Somerset County, thus averting a larger tragedy in our nation's capital. This will be the first production of this musical in our region with a fully local team of actors, musicians, and creatives.

Working will be directed by Daina Michelle Griffith (director for Merrily We Roll Along, and actress in Next To Normal, Grey Gardens, Parade) and Music Directed by Douglas Levine (a veteran of many FPT productions) and includes 2 Equity actors new to FPT, Melessie Clark and Vanessa Reseland; and 4 returning FPT cast members (David Ieong - a veteran of many FPT shows), Malcolm McGraw (Bandstand and Grand Hotel), Dylan Pal (Bandstand), and Matty Thornton (Sunday in the Park with George). They will be joined by Cadee Valasquez, Stefan Lingenfelter, Drew Dela Llana, and Emma Brown Baker.

The cast of Come From Away, which will be directed by Aaron Galligan-Stierle (who starred as George in Sunday in the Park With George), and Music Directed by Melissa Yanchak (Big Fish). The cast includes: 2 Equity Actors, Lisa Ann Goldsmith and Marc Moritz, and 9 returning FPT actors: DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS (Fun Home), Christy Rodibaugh (A Man of No Importance, Grand Hotel, Sunday in the Park with George), Natalie Hatcher (Falsettos and A…My Name is Still Alice), Mandie Patsy (A Man of No Importance and Bright Star), Victor Aponte (Merrily We Roll Along, Bandstand), and from Sunday in the Park with George, Caroline Travers, Shawn Doremus, Brad Smoak and Matty Thornton (also appearing in Working). New to FPT: Richard McBride, Stefan Lingenfelter (also appearing in Working) and Mel Holley. Additional Swings may be announced to round out the cast!

Tickets for the 2026 Season are on sale with season tickets, student and artist discounts always available.

WORKING

May 15th-24th

Director: Daina Michelle Griffith

Music Director: Doug Levine

Working (the 2012 updated version) is based on Studs Terkel's landmark 1974 oral-history book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do. The original stage adaptation was conceived by Stephen Schwartz, with contributions from a remarkable collection of composers and lyricists. The revised 2012 version includes songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, and Susan Birkenhead. This Tony-nominated musical weaves together real stories from workers across professions—teachers, steelworkers, waitresses, tech support staff, caregivers, and more. Many stories in the show are relatable to Pittsburgh from mill workers to tech and healthcare workers, and of course waitresses.

COME FROM AWAY

August 14th-23rd

Director: Aaron Galligan-Stierle

Music Director: Melissa Yanchak

Come From Away tells a remarkable true story of the week following the September 11 attacks when 38 planes carrying approximately 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the small town welcomed strangers, shared its resources, and formed human bonds in a moment of global crisis. Theatrically, the musical creates a vivid ensemble piece: multiple characters drawn from real interviews (both Gander locals and stranded passengers) appear, change roles, share stories, and together form a tapestry of resilience, hospitality, and community. The show features a chorus of voices and a minimal set design, allowing the emotional truth of the moment to shine. The result is an uplifting yet honest piece of theatre that affirms human connection amid crises.