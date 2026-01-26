Beth Malone, Krysta Rodriguez and Sam Gravitte to Star in STARSTRUCK at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of “Starstruck,” a new musical comedy that kicks off the Playhouse’s 2026 mainstage season. Previews begin Feb. 19, with an official opening night Feb. 28. The production runs through March 21.

Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (“Fun Home”), co-creator of the musical, also stars as Cyd DeBerg; alongside Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash,” “Into the Woods”) as Roxanne Cooley and Sam Gravitte (“Wicked”) as Chris.

They are joined by Danielle Lee Greaves (“Mamma Mia!” at Bucks County Playhouse; Broadway’s “Parade”) as Sunny; Scott Stangland (“Dead Outlaw”) as J.D.; Sandra Valls (“Real Women Have Curves”) as Crash; Donald Corren (“Souvenir”) as Woody; and Sydney Patrick (National Tour of “Kinky Boots”) as Linda, Nathan Quay Thomas (Goodspeed’s “Maggie”) and Elana Cantor (“54 Sings Demi Lovato”) complete the cast.

“Starstruck” features a book by Malone and Mary Ann Stratton, with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers. The production is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, a member of Bucks County Playhouse’s Artist Council. Latarro’s Broadway credits include “Waitress,” “Tommy” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Her work is currently represented on Broadway in the revival of “Chess.”

“Starstruck” is a sharp and surprising new musical comedy set in the mountain town of Sawtooth, Idaho, where the night sky looms large and the stars have never felt closer. Astronomer Cyd DeBerg is determined to secure Dark Sky Reserve status for the town — but not if bar owner JD’s neon sign has anything to say about it. When a nationally known NPR podcaster arrives to cover the conflict, small-town tensions lead to revelations about connection, change, and unexpected attraction. With a book by Tony Award–nominee Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton and music by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, “Starstruck” shines as a luminous new musical that sparkles with heart.