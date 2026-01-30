Dallastown Performing Arts Club To Present Winter Dinner Theater Featuring Two One-Act Plays

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dallastown Performing Arts Club will present its annual Winter Dinner Theater in February. The one-night event will feature Miss Matched by Sean Cercone and The Bench by David Abbinanti. The production is presented by International Thespian Society Troupe #7973.

The evening will combine a seated dinner with live theatrical performance and is open to the public. Tickets include both the meal and the performance and are available in advance through the Dallastown Performing Arts Club.

MISS MATCHED

Written by Sean Cercone, Miss Matched is set in the fictional town of Everwood, where an eccentric matchmaking service sparks a series of unexpected romantic encounters. The play follows the ripple effects of poorly planned matches and the unforeseen connections that emerge as a result.

THE BENCH

The Bench by David Abbinanti takes place around a simple bench located outside a school. Over time, the bench becomes a shared space where characters pass through moments of humor, reflection, and emotional change, revealing how small, ordinary places can quietly connect lives.

The Winter Dinner Theater performance will be held in Dallastown, Pennsylvania. Tickets are priced at $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and students, and $10 for children under 12. Reservations may be made online or through the Dallastown Performing Arts Club.

The production is presented by the Dallastown High School troupe of the International Thespian Society. Members of the press may arrange to attend rehearsals for photography or interviews in advance of the event.