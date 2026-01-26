Vince Gill To Bring 50 YEARS OF HOME Tour To Hershey Theatre This Summer

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musician Vince Gill has is launchign the “50 Years From Home Tour,” a 14-market summer run that includes a visit to Hershey Theatre on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.

Gill has spent much of the last nine years as a touring member of Eagles. The iconic band is currently amid a lengthy run of performances before sellout crowds at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Gill is presently curating a series of EPs to be released over the course of a year, thematically titled “50 Years From Home,” which honors his 50-year career milestone of leaving his home in Oklahoma to begin his career as a performer.