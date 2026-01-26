Hershey Symphony Will Present DON'T BURN THE SAUCE! This February

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hershey Symphony will perform a tribute to Italian music on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Hershey Free Church with “Don't Burn the Sauce!”

Savor the rich, passionate sounds of Italy with a program full of musical delights, including Respighi's breathtaking Pines of Rome, all under the direction of music director Greg Woodbridge.

"We're excited to bring this program to our audience,” said Maestro Woodbridge. “The music represents a variety of genres, all written by Italians or inspired by Italy, and each work capturing all of those details that define the Italian culture. It's in the rhythm of the dance, in the passionate melodies and lush orchestrations, and of course the dramatic stories behind the music that one can find Italy."

General seating tickets for the performance are $30 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (HersheySymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies.

This will be the symphony's last performance at the Hershey Free Church before its return to the Hershey Theatre on March 21 for Carousel, In Concert, produced in collaboration with Susquehanna Stage.