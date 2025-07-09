THE GREAT BRITISH BREAKDOWN Comes to Thornhill Theatre Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thornhill Theatre Space, in association with The Strawberry Tree, has announced the premiere of The Great British Breakdown, a new comedy by British playwright Pedro Diegues. Directed by Curwensville native and award-winning international director Ryan Thornhill, the play will run for two exclusive performances on July 24th and 25th, 2025 at The Strawberry Tree Tea Room in Curwensville, Pennsylvania.

Starring Carrie Hatten and Ty Irwin Elensky, The Great British Breakdown is a sharp, witty, and heartfelt exploration of Culture Clash, class conflict, and the hilarity that ensues when traditions collide over tea. Set in a quaint tea room, an outspoken American and her eccentric British counterpart spar with theatrical flair and passive-aggressive charm, turning wedding planning into an international incident.

“This production has been a dream come true for me,” says Thornhill. “Since 2009, when I began studying theatre at IUP (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), I’ve hoped to one day direct a play in my hometown. In 2025, it’s finally happening.”

The Great British Breakdown is the inaugural show of Theatre-at-the-Tree, a new seasonal project aimed at bringing vibrant, story-driven live theatre to the Curwensville community. “It’s about making space for new voices, new stories, and meaningful artistic connection—right here at home,” adds Thornhill, whose work has been seen in Australia, New Zealand, and England.

Playwright Pedro Diegues brings international flair to the production, with previous works staged at Auckland Pride Festival in New Zealand. His writing offers a keen eye for satire, character, and the absurdity of social conventions.

Tickets are $35 and include admission to the show, a cup of tea, and a sampler meal served in the charming Strawberry Tree Tea Room.

