Servant Stage Presents JOY TO THE WORLD!

Servant Stage Company has announced their upcoming production Joy to the World, a theatrical celebration of all your favorite Christmas songs, holiday traditions, and Yuletide memories.

This heartwarming Christmas revue pays tribute to dozens of traditional and modern holiday favorites, with stunning arrangements and soaring vocals. Full of family fun for all ages, this show tours to venues across Lancaster County through December 19 and is available online December 20-January 2.

"I love this show because it covers every Christmas experience for our audience," says director Wally Calderon. "It will make them laugh, provide a moment to breathe and take a break from the stress of life, and make them remember the true meaning of the season."

Servant Stage Artistic Director Wally Calderon serves as director and choreographer with Scott Williams directing the music and accompanying. The cast also features Grace Atherholt, Brittany Adair Adkins, Becca Goebel, Joshua William Green, David Hewitt, Kayla Klase, Carly Lafferty, Nolen Petrosky, Nik Olson, Shaun Ressler, and Emily Wick.

Joy to the World tours to many venues across Lancaster County including performances at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim (Friday, December 3 at 7pm, Saturday, December 4 at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm, and Sunday, December 5 at 3pm) at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster (Friday, December 10 at 7pm, Saturday, December 11 at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm) and at Lancaster County Christian School (Saturday, December 18 at 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday, December 19 at 3pm). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community.

Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.