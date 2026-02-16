Review: MISERY at Susquehanna Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Susquehanna Stage’s production of Misery is a gripping and unexpectedly funny ride, thanks to standout performances, inventive design, and innovative direction. Under the guidance of Alexander P. Bannon, the production becomes a hysterical yet disturbing roller coaster of psychotic twists and laugh-out-loud moments. Anchored by the riveting work of Lynne DeMers-Hunt as Annie Wilkes and Bob Checchia as Paul Sheldon, the show proves that even in an intimate space, tension and dark comedy can be delivered on a grand scale.

Based on the chilling novel by Stephen King and adapted for the stage by William Goldman, the story follows bestselling novelist Paul Sheldon, who is “rescued” from a car accident only to find himself imprisoned in the home of his self-proclaimed number-one fan, Annie Wilkes. As Annie demands he resurrect her beloved Misery Chastain in a new novel, Paul enters a psychological battle of survival, using his wits, and his writing, to stay alive. The escalating volatility of Annie’s moods, paired with Paul’s increasingly desperate attempts to escape, transforms the stage into a battleground where each moment tightens the suspense.

One of the production’s greatest strengths is its immersive set, crafted by Andrue Morgan, which immediately transports audiences into Wilkes’ claustrophobic household. The unique seating and staging arrangements place viewers directly within the action, turning the small venue into an unsettlingly intimate arena. While a few offstage illusions don’t quite land as cleanly, the overall design is bold, clever, and remarkably effective in maximizing every inch of the room. The result is a viewing experience that feels both voyeuristic and inescapably close.

Performance-wise, DeMers-Hunt is magnetic. Her Annie Wilkes swings wildly from calm to irate, tender to terrifying, with an emotional volatility that keeps both Paul, and the audience, on constant edge. Her facial expressions alone communicate volumes, often delivering more impact than dialogue ever could. Checchia matches her intensity with equal force, giving a layered portrayal of Paul Sheldon as a man who is terrified yet cunning, vulnerable yet subtly manipulative. His timing, especially in scenes that flirt with dark humor, is impressive, grounding the production in an emotional reality that enhances both the horror and the comedy. Although a smaller role, Chrissy Nickel delivers a standout turn as Buster, capped by an explosive final scene that leaves quite an impression.

While the psychological thriller genre may not appeal to everyone, this production from Susquehanna Stage delivers a knockout experience. With its sharp direction, striking design, and powerhouse performances, the show hits every beat with confidence, offering audiences an unforgettable mix of laughter, tension, and remarkably twisted fun. For more information about this and other productions, visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com/

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...