THE SHARK IS BROKEN Begins Performances At Fulton Theatre This Month

The Fulton Theatre will present the unfiltered behind-the-scenes dramedy, The Shark is Broken, running from February 27 through March 22, 2026. Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this Olivier Award-nominated play provides a raw rendering of the production of the 1975 classic movie Jaws.

Set in the summer of 1974, the play takes place onboard the Orca, on the open ocean east of Martha's Vineyard. As the film's mechanical shark, famously named "Bruce”, remains perpetually broken, the film's three lead actors find themselves stuck at sea. The production explores the clashing egos, grueling conditions, and alcohol-fueled rivalries between the legendary Robert Shaw, the young and anxious Richard Dreyfuss, and the pragmatic Roy Scheider.

Directed by Trey Compton, the production features Dan Fenaughty as Roy Scheider, John Hays as Richard Dreyfuss, Geoffrey Kent as Robert Shaw, and understudies Peter Herrick, James Arthel Reilly, and Joshua Schwartz.

The production team bringing the Orca to life includes Scenic Designer William James Mohney, Costume Designer Eliza McCann, Lighting Designer S.K. Watson, Sound Designer Tyler Horn, Props Designer Meg Valentine, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz, Production Stage Manager Michael DiSciullo, and Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin.

Special Events & Collaborations

Patrons are invited to a special "Studio Sips" preview event on Wednesday, February 25, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This event features a partnership with TFB Hospitality, with TFB Catering providing signature bites and sips in the 4th-floor lobby prior to the 7:30 PM performance.

Venue: Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, in the Tell Studio Theatre

Run Dates: February 27 - March 22, 2026.

Tickets and Information: Available at thefulton.org or by calling the Box Office at (717) 397-7425

The Fulton Theatre is a national historic landmark dedicated to producing Broadway-quality theatre in the heart of Lancaster, PA