Clark Nicholson to Star as King Lear at Gamut Theatre

Gamut Theatre will present Clark Nicholson as King Lear by William Shakespeare, directed by Thomas Weaver, March 7 - 29 in Harrisburg. Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company.

Madness, treachery, and redemption descend like a storm in one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies. When the aging King Lear decides to divide his realm among his three daughters, an arrogant reaction sets in motion a dangerous tale of loyalty, deception, and the brutal cost of pride. As Lear grapples with the unraveling of his family and his mind, the play explores the limitless depths of human suffering and forgiveness. Clark Nicholson returns to the stage as the troubled king in this timeless masterpiece of power, betrayal, and the tragic fragility of existence.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

It's been 8 years since Harrisburg's "go-to" Shakespeare company has produced a Shakespeare play on their Select Medical Mainstage. Finally, they are back to the bard and better than ever with King Lear. Clark Nicholson, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Gamut Theatre, is finally taking on the title role in this production.

Nicholson isn't the only Harrisburg Shakespeare Company all-star you'll see in King Lear. The cast and crew is composed of local veteran actors as well as new talent. Jeff Wasileski (Gloucester), Rachel Landon (Goneril), Robert Campbell (Cornwall), and Karen Ruch (Props Designer) are just a few of the many names you'll see listed in your program.