Hershey Symphony and Susquehanna Stage to Perform CAROUSEL in Concert

The Hershey Symphony will return to the Hershey Theatre in March with a special celebration of the 80th anniversary of Carousel, the beloved musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Originally adapted from Ferenc Molnár's play Liliom, this story moves from Budapest to the coast of Maine, brought to life with a cast of vocalists from around the region. Audiences are invited to experience the sweeping melodies and unforgettable songs that have made Carousel a treasured classic.

Audiences can enjoy “Carousel, In Concert” at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Hershey Theatre, 15 Caracas Ave., Hershey. This marks the symphony's return to the newly-renovated theatre after over a year of performing at the Hershey Free Church.

“You can't go wrong with the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” said Greg Woodbridge, music director of the symphony. “Even if you don't (yet) know the show, there are many songs you'll recognize. The lush orchestrations harken back to the days when symphonic pit orchestras of 35 or 40 players were more common, using entirely acoustical instruments. As this is a concert version and not a fully-realized staged production, you will get to see the orchestra on stage the entire time, integrated with the acting and singing.”

More than two dozen vocalists from Susquehanna Stage will join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra on stage.

“We are honored and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the sensational Hershey Symphony Orchestra honoring the legacy and majesty of Rodgers and Hammerstein‘s Carousel,” said Jim Johnson, managing artistic director of Susquehanna Stage. “And to do this on stage at the grand Hershey Theatre is a dream come true for everyone involved here at Susquehanna Stage.”

“Returning to the iconic Hershey Theatre as the first community ensemble back on its historic stage is a tremendous honor,” said Susan Cort, executive director of the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. “The Theatre's beauty and ambience, paired with the power of live symphonic music, create an unforgettable experience — and one that remains an accessible and affordable way for our community to enjoy this extraordinary venue.”