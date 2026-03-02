Penn State Centre Stage's THE MORRIS & ESSEX LINE is Now Playing

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Penn State Centre Stage in the College of Arts and Architecture has announced the premiere production of The Morris & Essex Line. With Music by Joshua Salzman and Book/ Lyrics by Ryan Cunningham, the show explores the parallel connection between a suburban mother’s midlife crisis and her child’s coming of age and asks the question “What if you could meet the person you used to be?”

The Morris & Essex Line runs through March 6 at the Pavilion Theatre at Penn State University.

Carter is a successful advertising Creative Director with a secret that could tear her family apart. As she stands on the Jersey shore, she recounts the events of one year ago when she had a heart attack on the New Jersey Transit. Reminded of her mortality, Carter has careened through the last year reminded of all that she had in life – as well as all she had not done. She explored her past. She imagined a new future. She took on an extra-marital affair. All in front of her teenage daughter—who, unbeknownst to Carter, has been watching this all unfold from the front row.

John Simpkins (The Jonathan Larson Project) directs, with choreography by Trent Soyster (Newsies) and music direction by Ben Kiley. Penn State’s production will feature scenic design by Sarah Bidini, lighting design by Trey Middleton, costume design by Michael Ciaramitaro, sound design by Maeve Gorham, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Chess) and Geoffrey Ko (The Notebook). Adam Behr serves as production stage manager, with James Wolgast as technical director.

The cast features Nalia Ahmed, Olivia Allen, Marisa Andoni-Savas, Kyler Beck, Stephen Byers Jr, Lexi Ciardella, Zayna Darres, Maddy Galgano, Edson Guerra-Guerrero, Ethan Hardy, Spencer Kearns, Kaycee Lark, Ernest Lopez III, Kayla Louison, Jackson Manning, Annabelle Murphy, Camden Packer, Maddie Palmer, Lance Toppin, and Nat Wiley.

The Penn State Musical Theatre Program is also proud to announce recent commissions Centralia, Book by Adam Chanler-Berat and Music/Lyrics by Julian Hornik as well as a brand new untitled commission by Ryan Scott Oliver and Kirsten Guenther. Penn State Centre Stage will also produce the new musical Tyrants with Music/ Lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen and Book by Nora Brigid Monahan in their Fall 2026 Season.

“Connecting artists and supporting the creation of new musicals is at the core of Penn State Musical Theatre’s mission,” said Director John Simpkins. “We are looking to train young artists in how to interact with new work as well as provide them some of the finest writers in the field to work alongside us in the development process. Eleven previous commissions have gone on to success with continued professional development and world premiere professional productions at regional theatres. We are proud to be a part of adding new musicals to the conversation."