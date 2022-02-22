Servant Stage Opens 10th Anniversary Season With SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Servant Stage will kick off their 2022 MainStage season with the off-Broadway musical, Songs For A New World, running March 11-27 at The Junction Center in Manheim.

The first show written by Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County), Songs For A New World is a moving collection of powerful songs that examine life, love, and the choices we make. The show boasts a driving, exquisitely-crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, with a powerhouse cast of dynamic performers including Brittany Adair Beitzel, Cassandra Cummings, Joshua William Green, Paul Michael Hughes, Asia Littlejohn, Geoffery Morgan, and Ian Sanchez-Herasme.

"This show is so unique in its particular breed of storytelling," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "While other shows tell primarily one story, each song in this show tells its own story and introduces new characters and styles, all connected by a common theme." Featuring a mix of solo numbers and ensemble pieces, the show is almost entirely sung-through with only small bits of transition between them. "The music is incredibly complex and just gorgeous," says Artistic Director, Wally Calderon, "and it gives each of these amazing performers opportunities to really shine with their storytelling abilities. They don't waste a single moment!

The production will also feature a live, four-piece band led by veteran music director and pianist, Andy Roberts - no stranger to Lancaster theatre audiences - and joined by guitarist Yang Han, bassist Ty Godfrey, and local favorite Big Boy Brass's Matthew Woodson on percussion.

Songs For A New World will be playing March 11-27 at The Junction Center (1875 Junction Road, Manheim, PA 17545) with performances on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.