Sean Grennan’s NOW AND THEN Comes to ActorsNET

ActorsNET will present Sean Grennan’s heartfelt and time-bending romantic dramedy, NOW AND THEN, opening on March 14th and running through March 30th at The Heritage Center.

Inspired by the word “énouement,” NOW AND THEN explores the bittersweet realization of how past choices have shaped the present and invites audiences to reflect on the beauty and inevitability of time’s passage, reminding us that every moment—no matter how fleeting—holds the power to shape our journey.

“NOW AND THEN is a touching and thought-provoking dramedy that delves into love, destiny, and the impact of our choices. As the story unfolds and past and present begin to blur for the characters, the audience is faced with profound questions about what truly matters in life and everything that goes into it like the power of love, the weight of regret, and the infinite possibilities that exist in every moment,” says Director Karolina Matyka.

Producer Cat Milone adds: “We can all relate to that feeling of wishing desperately that we could go back in time to speak to our younger selves and bestow some of our heard-earned wisdom on our younger, more naive, or more carefree selves. “Don’t make that choice, don’t take that path, cherish the time you have, be bolder, be smarter, be more adventurous, try more things, don’t be so afraid.” There’s a real sense of futile longing in that that we can all recognize, so we thought this particular show would really resonate with audiences; especially now, when it feels like we’re all waiting for a visit from our future selves, warning us about the dangers ahead.”

The play is set in 1981 in Illinois. Just as Jamie (Ernie Albanesius) is closing Mulligan’s, a cozy Irish dive bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer (Peter Kierst) offers him and his girlfriend Abby (Jenna Moschella) two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it?

As the trio swap stories about life and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices… and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable.

But when a very displeased second stranger (Debi Kierst) arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true.

NOW AND THEN is directed by Karolina Matyka, produced by Cat Milone, and stage managed by Thomas Wick. The show stars Ernie Albanesius as Jamie, Peter Kierst as Man, Jenna “Jay” Moschella as Abby, and Debi Kierst as Woman.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour before show time. There will be an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee Saturday, March 22nd in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance.

NEW THIS SEASON: The 8:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 22nd is a special “Pay What You Can” night with tickets as low as $7.00 as part of ActorsNET’s goal to make exceptional, live & local theatre accessible to everyone!

