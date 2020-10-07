Outdoor performance take place October 10-18.

SALT Performing Arts presents The Last Five Years, perhaps the most suitable for socially-distant adaptation of any musical! Enjoy this performance, complete with live pit orchestra, from the comfort and safety of the spacious hillside behind SALT Chester Springs.

Rated PG-13 for language and adult content.

Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winner, The Last Five Years, has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. A testament to the show's longevity, and spurred by the show's regional popularity, The Last Five Years enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013. A film adaptation was released in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

This performance will take place on the back patio of SALT in Chester Springs, with the audience seated on the grass hill facing the building. Please bring your own lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. We ask that no tents or beach umbrellas be used to maintain the sight lines for others. Seating locations will be marked to ensure social distance between parties and between the audience & performers.

In the event of inclement weather, ticket holders for affected performance are welcomed to join for a later performance. In the event that our final performance must be cancelled, a refund for all ticket holders will be issued.

