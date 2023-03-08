Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park

The event is on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. 

Mar. 08, 2023  

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Join Bradley Smith, Archivist and Assistant Director of the Berks County History Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, for a discussion of the extraordinary service and curious array of surgical tools and personal effects of Revolutionary War surgeon Dr. Bodo Otto, Sr. Dr. Otto had already been serving patients for forty years when, at the age of 65, he offered his services to the Continental Army. As an army surgeon, Dr. Otto played a critical role in organizing smallpox inoculations for soldiers. He also witnessed the Continental Army's disastrous defeat at the Battle of Long Island, crossed the Delaware River enroute to the Battles of Trenton and Princeton, and served as Surgeon-in-Chief at Yellow Springs, the primary hospital for soldiers encamped at Valley Forge.

After the presentation, guests can visit the Brandywine Battlefield Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.




