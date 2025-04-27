Review: THE NEVERENDING STORY at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWrights presents The Neverending Story”on stage from April 25th to May 4th under the direction of Amanda Nowell and Jay Schmuck. The Neverending Story was written by German author Michael Ende in 1979. It was later translated to English in by Ralph Manheim in 1983. Most of my generation will remember the fantasy movie that was released in 1984. It covered only part of the book, and later part II was released in 1990 and part III was released in 1994. David S. Craig wrote an adapted version for the stage that premiered onstage in Canada in 2019.

You will meet Bastian (Nolan Matseur) as he reads about Arteyu’s (Rio Gonzalez) quest to save the Childlike Princess (Lorelei Drinkut) and all of Fantastica. You will meet some of your favorite characters like Artax (Lydia Miller) and Falkor (Andrew Matseur). DreamWrights created the many mythical characters with puppets. The scenic design and projections of Fantastica was by Jay Schmuck, and the Swamp of Sadness was designed by Allen Brenner. All the elements worked together to create a magical show.

This is a large cast and many members took on multiple roles to bring this story to life. There were a lot of moving parts! The cast includes: Kevin Alvarnaz (Bookseller / Vampire / 4 Winds #2), Olivia Baker (Ygramul child #2), Marley Bell (Sassafranian Adult / Kobold), Charlie Brooks (Elder / Uyulala), Madeline Cahill (Ygramul child #4), Leo Crone (Pedestrian 3 / Vampire), Bennet Crone (Ygramul child #6), Jon Diaz (Gmork), Lorelei Drinkut (The Childlike Empress), Emmett Duncan (Bully #2 / Kobold), Jordan Glatfelter (Teacher / Vampire Engywook Understudy), Rio Gonzalez (Atreyu), Calvin Jones (Bully #1 / Nighthob), Collin Knaub (Ygramul child #3), Bee Kraft (Head Puppeteer), Audrey Kveragas (Purple Buffalo #4 / Ygramul child #5), Ashlynn Leedy (Purple Buffalo #1 / 4 Winds #4), Andrew Matseur (Falkor), Nolan Matseur (Bastian), Camryn McCormick (Bully #3 / Witch), Amanda McClair (Morla / Witch), Vada McClair (Witch / 4 Winds #3), Leah Miller (Ygramul child #1), Lydia Miller (Artax), Aden Miller (Caretaker), Javan Miller (Bark Troll / Bastian Understudy), Joey Miller (Bastian’s Father / 4 Winds #1 / Cairon the Great Healer), Julia Miller (Urgl), Kim Miller (Puppeteer #2), Meghan Prang (Sassafranian child / Vampire), Randy Riley (Ghost / Eribo / Sassafranian child), Mylah Schmitt (Gaya),

Westley Smith (Engywook / Atreyu Understudy), Ruby Stair (Purple Buffalo #3), Kirsten Taylor (Ygramul / Puppeteer #4), Lucy Thompson (Puppeteer #3), and Audrey Yabut (Purple Buffalo #2).

This tale is a story of imagination, courage, and self-discovery. A perfect throwback for all Gen X’s out there. I recommend seeing it while it is still on stage. Check the link below for tickets or more information. This show was also part of the Book Club at Bound Bookstore. If you liked the play, then you will love the book.

