Review: SPIDER'S WEB at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone will present Spider’s Web onstage from August 22 to 25 under the direction of Quinton Laughman. This well-loved detective comedy was written by Agatha Christie in 1953 and first premiered in London in 1954. The role of Clarissa was written specifically for Margaret Lockwood who portrayed the character in London and when the show was adapted for television in 1955.

Erica Collison’s portrayal of the flirty and mischievous Clarissa added comedy and playfulness to the show. She kept the momentum of the story moving forward. My other favorite characters were Mildred Peak, played by Cary Darrow, and Constable Jones, played by Gina Wagner. Both added moments of laughter and flair to the show. The show is set in the parlor of the Hailsham-Brown family and was designed by Jason Collison. I liked the little details added to created the feel of the 1950’s era.

The cast includes Erica Collison (Clarissa Hailsham-Brown), Karly Mohr (Sir Rowland Delahaye), Bryn Walker (Hugo Birch), Cam Mooney (Jeremy Warrender), Danielle Collison (Pippa Hailsham-Brown), Caryn Darrow (Mildred Peake), Kevin Keith Allen (Elgin), Kade Junk (Oliver Costello), Jason Collison (Henry Hailsham-Brown), Kimarhi Garcia (Inspector Lord), and Gina Wagner (Constable Jones). One of these characters is murdered, and one of them is the murderer!

If you are looking for a little bit of murder and mystery this weekend, check out Spider’s Web at TAFE. You’ll enjoy the twists and turns of the show as you try to figure out who is the real killer. I know I was surprised! The last show on Monday August 25, 2025 is at 7 pm at The Adventurers’ Academy if you can’t make it this weekend. Click on the link below for tickets and more information about the show.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...