Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

Shrek the Musical is based on the DreamWorks animated movie Shrek!. The musical features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and opened on Broadway in 2008. This beloved story about friendship, love, self-acceptance, and diversity took the stage at Twin Valley Players Colonnade from July 17-July 27 under the direction of Brandi Tobias with assistant to the director Cindy Minnich, musical director David Eagleson, choreographer Lauren Bitting-Ellis, stage manager Lora Kobel and assistant stage manager Destiny Stansfield, and producers Randy Stamm and Kathy Boyer.

The technical and artistic elements of this show, including lighting (designed by Michael Everett), sound (designed by Tom Wilbert and Brandi Geyer-Wibert), set (designed by Jay Tobias and constructed by Jay Tobias and Michael Ellis), costumes (by Vicky Smith and Zachary Scott Wertz), and props (by Becky Winter) create a magical fairytale land. The pit orchestra features Dawn Hoffman and Elaine Cramer (Reed 1), Natalie Scott and Sydney Teeters (Reed 2), Spencer Hoffman (Trombone), Kristen Suruskie (Horn), Savannah Dobbin (Trumpet), Adie Avarkian (Keyboard 1), Lylah Buffington (Keyboard 2), Jack Geyer (Percussion), Brock Harris (Drums), and Lia Rider (Bass). The sound balance is just right, ensuring that the entire audience can hear both the instrumental music and the singers, without either one drowning out the other.

The large cast does an excellent job enunciating every word they sing and say, and each cast member brings their fairy tale creature to life in an energetic and believable way. The featured dancers—the Duloc Dancers, Rat Tappers, Skeletons, Back Burners, and 3 Blind Mice—perform the choreography by Lauren Bitting-Ellis with a level of focus and joy that draws the audience into the action. Not only do the costumes help the audience identify each character, but so does the way in which the actors portray them.

The cast features Tabitha Campbell (Baby Bear), Naomi Campbelle (Ugly Duckling), Angelina Williams (Tinkerbell, voice of Thelonious, Happy Villager), Ava Zerbe (Gretel), Silas Campbell (Hansel), Olivia Robinson (Pig 3), Wesley Martinez (Elf), Amanda Lavender (Humpty Dumpty, Rat Tapper, Blind Mice), Mandi Robinson (Fairy Godmother, Back Burner), Victoria Weber (Wicked Witch), Taiah Blayer (Pig 2), Stever Blayer (King Harold), Nina Buffington (Mama Bear, Back Burner), Elizabeth Klinger (Little Red Riding Hood), Lily Cusick (Snow White), Saani Ortiz (Tooth Fairy, Blind Mouse), Lydian Costa (Peter Pan, Duloc Dancer), Whittni Shaffer (Mama Ogre, Mother Goose, Duloc Dancer), Dana Slemmer (Cinderella, Duloc Dancer, Rat Tapper, Blind Mouse), Cameron Thompson (Happy Villager, Papa Bear, Guard, Duloc Dancer, Knight), Clark Fede (White Rabbit, Pied Piper, Duloc Dancer, Skeleton), Katy Engle (Sleeping Beauty, Duloc Dancer, Rat Tapper, Waiter), Corey Attivo (Thelonioius), Justin Moore (Wolf, Guard, Duloc Dancer), B Minnich (Mad Hatter, Guard, Knight), Jonathan Campbell (Captain of the Guard, Bishop, Voice of Grumpy), Hayden Trawitz (Papa Ogre, Knight, Guard), Addison Daugherty (Pig 1, Guard), AJ Boyer (Pinocchio, Duloc Dancer, Rat Tapper), Laurin Bixler (Gingy, Sugar Plum Fairy, Duloc Dancer, Rat Tapper), Keefer Borden (Little Shrek, Grumpy), Nola Cusick (Teen Fiona, Duloc Dancer, Happy Villager), Delaney Wallace (Young Fiona), Ashly Bills (Dragon, Queen Lillian), Brian Silva (Lord Farquaad), Laura Costa (Donkey), Desiraé Moore (Fiona), and Jake Margetanski (Shrek).

There are so many wonderful performances in this production. Here are a few highlights. Delaney Wallace, Nola Cusick, and Desiraé Moore are highlighted beautifully in “I Know It’s Today”, where they sing the tight harmonies perfectly. AJ Boyer is hilarious as Pinocchio, crafting voice and movements to bring the beloved puppet to life. Ashly Bills has the perfect stage presence for Dragon, and her performance of “Forever” is strong, smooth, and engaging. Brian Silva’s physicality is astonishing in his role as Lord Farquaad, especially considering it is all done kneeling. He’s a fantastic comedic villain with a beautiful voice. Laura Costa steals every scene as Donkey. She gives Donkey just the right mix of comedy and charisma. Desiraé Moore’s Fiona is strong, funny, and practical, and her gorgeous, clear voice is particularly well showcased in “This is How a Dream Comes True”. In a show filled with fun and heart, Jake Margetanski’s Shrek is a clear stand-out. His interactions with Donkey, Fiona, and the other fairytale creatures are exactly what the audience hopes for from his character. His voice is incredible—full and clear with wonderful breath control and emotion. It’s a voice that makes the audience sit up and pay attention.

The best part of this production is the way in which every actor appears fully engaged every moment they are on stage, and they all look like they’re having the time of their lives. This is a beautiful, fun, and exciting example of real community theatre. Unfortunately, if you did not already get a ticket, you are out of luck, as this final weekend is completely sold out! If you missed out on this production of Shrek at Twin Valley Players Colonnade, stay tuned for their upcoming show, The 39 Steps, a hilarious whodunit parody of Hitchcock’s 1935 film. Auditions for this zany thriller are August 10th, and the show opens October 16th! Visit www.tvpcolonnade.com for more information.

