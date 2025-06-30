Review: ROBIN HOOD at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting a Robin Hood on stage from June 27th to 29th. Robin Hood is an original adaptation written and directed by Diane Crews. TAFE brings the Sherwood Forest to life with the familiar Robin Hood characters robbing the rich to help the poor. This legendary English Folklore has been around since the 13th or 14th century AD.

Robin Hood (Collin Stern/Sky Williams) saves Maid Marian (Marlowe Given) from having to marry Sir Guy of Gisborne (Dorian Ashkenes), though Marian is quite independent and skilled with a sword herself. The play has humor, fighting, dancing, and singing. Karen Leclaire did a great job playing the recorder. The set design of the Sherwood Forest was by Andrea Unger.

The cast of Robin Hood includes: April Wilkowski (Joanna), Judaea Michael (Luther), Mason Damon (Malcom), EmaLeigh Darrow (Natilda), Owen Cunningham (Donal), Braelyn Angell (Sarah), Alessandra Silimperi (Elizabeth), Finnley Martin (Henry), Joshua Yordy (Timothy), Collin Stearn (Robin Hood), Skye Williams (Robin Hood), Caryn Darrow (Little John), Cam Mooney (Will Scarlet), Randy Riley (Friar Tuck), Chris Walsh (Abbott of Nockrey), Rose Baker (Worman), Heather Ashkenes (Kathleen), Brittany Martin (Isobel), Karen Leclaire (Olivia), Maddie Buckly (Pauline), Dorian Ashkenes (Sir Guy of Gisborne), Emily Chronister (Gwen), Jennifer Mooney (Vivianne), Marlowe Given (Maid Marian), Benjamin Damon (Much), Gina Wagner (Sheriff of Nottingham), Sofia DiMercurio (Prince John), and Michael Reifel (Lord Fitzwalter).

Robin Hood is a family friendly show and a great way to enjoy a break from the heat of the summer. Check out the link below for more information or tickets to see the show.

