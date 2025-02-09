Review: PUFFS at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calling all Harry Potter fans! DreamWrights is presenting “Puffs” onstage from February 7th to 16th to kick off their theme of Magic, Mystery, and Myths for 2025. “Puffs” is a comedy written by Matt cox which premiered on December 3, 2015 at The People’s Improv in New York. This spoof of the beloved Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" in 2017.

Matt cox was quoted saying his inspiration came from the thought one day that “it would've been really terrible to be another student at that particular magic school whenever Harry was there.” True Potter fans will laugh at the Harry Potter references as the play walks through all 7 books from the perspective of the underdogs, the Puffs. Done in 90 minutes, it’s a quick paced show with high energy, and yes, you will be rooting for the Puffs instead of Potter by the end.

The narrator (Zachary Claghorn) entertained as he kept the audience aware of what book was coming up and set the tone of the show. Our lead Puffs were Wayne (Westley Smith), Oliver (Acell Spencer), and Megan (Bryn Walker). These three worked well together and showed a wide range of emotions throughout the show. Madison Buckley played Cedric, Voldy, Uncle Dave, Prof Turban, and Zach Smith. She was hilarious with her strength in playing different characters and voices.

This show worked so well because of the talented cast members with their energy and comedic timing. The cast includes: Ocean Aquino , Joshua Arroyo, Charlie Brooks, Faith Brown, Kalli Bryan, Madison Buckley, Mackenzie Buckley , Zachary Claghorn , Olivia Downs, Charlotte Evans, Mackenzie Heikel, Bernadette McLain, Genevieve McLain, Julia Miller, Joe Miller, Joel Perez, Kimberly Roman, Westley Smith, Acell Spencer, Troi Steele, and Bryn Walker.

I highly recommend you seeing “Puffs.” It was a fun show with lots of laughs. It’s been years since I’ve read the books or seen the movies, and I still really enjoyed the show. It has adult themes and language, so it is not intended for children. This is for adult Harry Potter fans! Check out the link below for more information or to order tickets.

