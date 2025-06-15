Review: CATS at Fulton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cats is among the most divisive musicals of all time. Super fans will point to its history of 7,000+ Broadway performances, its 1983 Tony for Best Musical, and Memory, one of the most beloved and well-known show tunes of all time. On the other hand, critics may cite its lack of a coherent plot, the disastrous 2019 film, and the score’s lack of additional memorable tunes (no pun intended). As with most things, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

Cats serves as Fulton Theatre’s final production for the 2024-25 season. They are fully committed to highlighting what works, and sidestepping some of its shortcomings. Director and choreographer, Marc Robin leads us through a non-traditional setting for the show. Whereas it usually takes place, logically, in a junkyard, the Fulton sets the story in “Jellicle Park”, a long-abandoned amusement park overrun by stray cats.

High praise to scenic designer, Jeffrey D. Kmiec, who brings a highly engaging, very immersive, expensive looking experience to the audience. The stage is highlighted by a multi-layer structure of a dilapidated roller coaster. Actors use the platforms to climb, sneak, shimmy, and hurl their way around the stage. Other prominent features include a mobile carousel ride, magician props, and some creepy clown-themed fun house decorations among the box seats

The amusement park theme spills out into the Fulton lobby, with construction tape, black plastic sheets, and miscellaneous debris to suggest a decaying structure. This was all very impressive, creative, and a lot of fun for the audience on their walk into the theater.

Costume/wigs by Mia Siegert & David Willaimson, and make-up design by Joey Abramowicz were all on-point. They all reflect the quality of the original Broadway production, although not necessarily as innovative as the set.

The playbill references a cast of 36. I was a bit concerned that dancers would be bumping into each other, but the full cast was rarely on the main stage all at the same time. Quite often they were slinking through the aisles, climbing up on various ladders, or situated among the different platforms. Nothing looked cramped.

This was a relief, since Marc Robin really puts them through the paces as choreographer. Cats is often seen as one of the most demanding shows for a dancer, and this was no exception. There were multiple impressive numbers featuring rigorous ballet, jazz, pop, and acrobatic moves. My only criticism is that sometimes dance technique seemed to be prioritized over feline mannerisms. I felt that we were watching dancers pretending to be cats, rather than dancing cats.

The ten-piece orchestra led by Ben McNaboe was vibrant and energetic. During curtain calls, we got to see a little video projection of the musicians, which made our recognition and appreciation even more heartfelt.

I am unable to provide sufficient recognition to each and every talented member of the cast but will cite just a few that really stood out. James Patterson pulls on the heartstrings as Gus the Theater Cat. His cat has a great sense of dignity and reminds us all that time is fleeting.

Will Mann is outstanding as the paternal Old Deuteronomy. His demeanor and mannerisms instantly draw your eyes to him every time he shuffles on stage.

Saving the best for last, Sara Sheperd is perfect as Grizabella. She evokes audience sympathy and support from the first moment we see her. Her rendition of Memory is powerful and chilling.

Lastly, in regards to the plot of the show, I don’t necessarily think that the abandoned amusement park setting makes the scarce narrative any more coherent or transparent. It’s not a good sign when the Fulton playbill includes a full-page synopsis titled “Our Story of Cats”. I encourage you to go in with an open mind. Enjoy the singing, the dancing, the spectacle. This show may have originated in England, but it’s not Shakespeare.

As opposed to its iconic tagline, “Now and Forever”, this production runs now through July 20th. Based on opening night attendance, its going to be super popular, so buy your tickets soon, so you can experience this special Lancaster memory.

