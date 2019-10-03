Postmodern Jukebox Comes to The Majestic

Usher in the holiday spirit with time-twisting musical sensation Postmodern Jukebox at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. In "A Very Postmodern Christmas" the rotating musical collective celebrates the spirit of the season with unique interpretations of Christmas classics straight off the album by the same name.

"This band is so popular that it's taken me three years to get on their tour," explained Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "A Postmodern Jukebox concert is more like a Broadway show because of the band's outstanding showmanship, and the commanding stage presence of each of its soloists. You don't want to miss this show because Gettysburg is going to be talking about this concert for years to come."

Founded in 2009 by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee, Postmodern Jukebox reinterprets the hits of the present via the style and craftsmanship of musical days gone by. Vintage genres such as swing, doo-wop and jazz fuse with a modern sensibility for a truly sensational music experience. For the past five years, Postmodern Jukebox has toured the world playing hundreds of shows on six continents, in the process amassing over one billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers, and 1.7 million fans on Facebook. They've also performed on "Good Morning America," topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and been featured by NPR Music and NBC News. Quite simply, "A Very Postmodern Christmas" is the holiday show equivalent of Bing Crosby singing "Little Drummer Boy" with David Bowie.

Tickets for "A Very Postmodern Christmas" start at $55. Meet and greet ticket packages are available for $175, as well as VIP tour ticket packages for $125. Tickets and special packages are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





