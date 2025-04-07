Popovsky Performing Arts to Present Tenth Annual MIXED UP CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Popovsky Performing Arts Studio will present its TENTH Annual Mixed Up Cabaret! The Mixed Up Cabaret is one of the most exciting and unique theatre events in town, and each year it features a talented cast performing songs and scenes from roles in which they would NEVER be cast because of age, gender, race, voice or body type, or performing songs that are done ALL wrong! This year, PPAS is thrilled to revisit several of its very favorite musical re-imaginings from over the last ten years in addition to some new ones. Songs from musicals for both stage and screen will be featured, and audience members can expect to hear new takes on songs from classic shows like Kiss Me Kate and Fiddler on the Roof, as well as more contemporary musicals such as Shrek and Beetlejuice!

The Mixed Up Cabaret runs April 25-26 at West Art in Lancaster. Expected run time is two hours with an intermission.

CREATIVE TEAM: Becca Snyder (Director/Production Manager), Daniel Weaver (Director), Debra Macut (Director), and Megan Charlesworth (Music Director) Produced by Michael Popovsky and Christyn Rutter

CAST: Gerald Barscheski, Charlotte Bash, Ellie Bash, Cameron Brosey, Aaron Combs, Jordan DeGroft, Rachel Duong, Piper Ferre, Cody Flory-Miller, Megan Handley, Jess Goodwin, Cienna Kamanda, Eliana Kreider, Keagen Laureano Roman, Addison Malek, Eden Marcott, Mallory McVey, Maranda Miller, Casey Potvin, Jase Pugh, Macey Reynolds, Elizabeth Rickard, Rachel Rossi, Ella Rutter, Emma Steinbacher, Fei Steinbacher, Elizabeth Wagner, Allison Weaver, Daniel Weaver, and Rebecca Wortman Luna.

BAND: Megan Charlesworth (piano), Kathy Lubbers (drums), Braeden Seymour (guitar), and Harley Ludy (bass)

Comments