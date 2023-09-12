Popcorn Hat Players Perform RAPUNZEL EN ESPAÑOL

Una pareja anciana soñaba con tener una hija, y cuando su sueño se hizo realidad, nombraron a la pequeña Rapunzel. En verdadero estilo de cuento de hadas, una bruja malvada se roba a la niña y la encierra en una torre. ¿Se quedará la bruja con Rapunzel para siempre? ¿Cómo rescatará el príncipe a Rapunzel de la torre? ¿Qué les sucede a la pareja anciana? Los niños del público usarán su creatividad para ayudar a contar esta historia y asegurarse de que todos vivan "¡Felices por siempre!"

An old couple desperately wishes for a child, and when their dream comes true they name the child Rapunzel. In true fairytale fashion, a Witch steals the child and locks her away in a tower. Will the Witch keep Rapunzel forever? How will the Prince rescue Rapunzel from the tower? What happens to the old couple? The children from the audience use their own creativity to help tell this story and to make sure that everyone lives “happily ever after!”

"Rapunzel en español" se presentará el sábado 16 de septiembre a la 1:00 PM. La entrada es de $10 por persona. Para ventas de grupo en funciones durante la semana, o información sobre cómo llevar una gira de este espectáculo a su ubicación, por favor contacte al Gerente Residente del Teatro Gamut en gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Por favor, visite Click Here para obtener más información y comprar boletos, o llame a la taquilla al (717) 238-4111.

Rapunzel en español will be performed on Saturday, September 16th at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10 per person. For Group Sales on weekday performances, or information on having a tour of this show come to you please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Please visit Click Here for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.