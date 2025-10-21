Photos: Millbrook Playhouse Closes 2025 Fall Season with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Millbrook Playhouse will wrap its 2025 Fall Season with the iconic cult musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, running October 23 through November 1. Check out photos of the cast.

Known for its outrageous humor, infectious rock score, and fan-favorite audience participation, the show invites audiences to “do the Time Warp again” for a Halloween celebration like no other.

When sweethearts Brad Majors and Janet Weiss get stranded during a storm, they stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a “sweet transvestite” from Transylvania. Inside, they encounter a cast of bizarre characters—including mad scientists, eccentric servants, and a brand-new muscular creation—on a wild ride through Richard O’Brien’s delightfully twisted world.

The professional cast includes Jackson Pavlik as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Nolan McGrath as Brad Majors, and Jahlaynia Winters as Janet Weiss. The eccentric staff features Kali Evonne (Haines) as Magenta/Usherette, Ren Cementina as Riff-Raff, and Veronica Vale as Columbia/Usherette, with Tommy Anderson as Rocky/Phantom. Dylan Henderson takes on the dual role of The Narrator/Dr. Scott, and Maria Noriko Cabral plays Eddie/Phantom and serves as Dance Captain. Rounding out the ensemble are Phantoms Rubie Natal and Rachel Kern.

The production is helmed by Director and Choreographer Danny Durr, with Music Direction and Sound Design by Dan Costello, Costume Design by Mariya Radeva-Nedyalkova, Lighting Design by Tyler Lindsley, and Scenic and Projection Design by Alivia Cross. The team also includes V.C. Deener (Props Designer/Assistant Stage Manager), Sean McGinley (Scenic Carpenter), Kaidyn Rogers (Assistant Stage Manager/Sound Engineer), and Ericka Conklin (Associate Producer/Stage Manager).

Photo Credit David Leidholdt Kali Evonne, Veronica Vale, and Ren Cementina Jackson Pavlik, Nolan McGrath, and Jahlaynia Winters Kali Evonne and Ren Cementina Nolan McGrath, and Jahlaynia Winters