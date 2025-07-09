Photos: CLUE: Live On Stage at Millbrook Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out brand-new production photos of CLUE: On StageÂ at Millbrook Playhouse. This evening of murder, mystery, and comedy, running July 11â€“20 on the Ryan Main Stage.

Based on the beloved board game and cult-classic film,Â CLUEÂ brings all your favorite colorful suspects to life in a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud whodunit. When six strangers arrive at Boddy Manor for a dinner party, murder is on the menu. As the bodies pile up, everyone becomes a suspect, and hilarity ensues as they race to solve the mystery before the killer strikes again.

The stellar cast includes Jackson Pavlik as Wadsworth (A Christmas Story), Marissa Budnick as Mrs. Peacock (Nunsense 2,Â Best Christmas Pageant Ever), Zayna Darres as Miss Scarlet (Grease), John Murphy as Colonel Mustard (Don't Dress for Dinner,Â Godspell,Â Grease), Adam Forward as Mr. Green (Grease), Adam Fox as Mr. Boddy / Motorist / Chief of Police (Kid Frank,Â Godspell,Â Grease), Kali Haines as Mrs. White (Rock of Ages,Â Fun Home,Â Wizard of Oz,Â Grease), Dylan Henderson as Professor Plum (Grease), Jay' na Johnson as Yvette the Maid (Don't Dress for Dinner,Â Godspell,Â Grease), and Shantel Hill as the Unexpected Cop, Cook, and Singing Telegram Girl (Godspell,Â Grease).

The production is directed by Zack Steele, known for directing the holiday hitÂ A Christmas Story. The creative team includes Cade M. Sikora (Set Designer & Technical Director), Carson Hambuchen (Lighting Designer), Lainey Bodenburg (Costume Designer), V.C. Deener (Props Designer), Jack Nedrow (Sound Designer), Megan Wilison (Production Stage Manager), and Kaidyn Rogers (Assistant Stage Manager), and Ericka Conklin (Associate Producer).Â

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt

Zayna Darres, Jay'na Johnson, Jackson Pavlik, Shantel Hill, John Murphy, Adam Forward, Kali Haines, Marissa Budnick, Dylan Henderson,Â Adam Fox

Jackson Pavlik, Zayna Darres, Adam Forward, Kali Haines, John Murphy, Marissa Budnick, Dylan Henderson

Marissa Budnick, Kali Haines, Zayna Darres, Adam Forward, Dylan Henderson, John Murphy, Adam Fox, and Shantel Hill

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER