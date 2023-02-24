Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in March

The cast features Kristie Ohlinger and Nick Smith, starring as Lil' Bit and Uncle Peck.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in March

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present Paula Vogel's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning-play, How I Learned to Drive, March 9th through 18th. With direction by Edward R. Fernandez and assistant direction from Ben Galosi, this play promises to be a thrilling opener to EPAC's 2023 mainstage season.

The cast features Broadway World Award-winning actors Kristie Ohlinger and Nick Smith, starring as Lil' Bit and Uncle Peck. They are joined by an ensemble featuring Jimmy Damore, Allison Weaver, and Rachel Faust, all serving as the greek chorus for the production. These performers are sure to deliver Vogel's vision of the piece, that being "a transubstantiation of pain and secrecy into light, into community, into understanding if not acceptance." This production also promises to be visually stunning, thanks to scenic design by Victor Capecce, lighting design by Thomas Hudson, and costume design by Brock A. Vierling.

How I Learned to Drive follows the story of a woman's coming of age through the 60's and 70's, and we see how turbulent and complex family dynamics can shape a person's past, present, and future, while also providing an avenue for self-discovery and acceptance. This groundbreaking play also proves to find compassion and humor in the places you'd least expect, and will be a dynamic night of theatre in EPAC's intimate venue.

How I Learned to Drive will take place from March 9th through 18th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, March 18th. The show runs 90-minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.




Bucks Live! Presents A Night Of Comedy With Comedian Tom Cotter Photo
Bucks Live! Presents A Night Of Comedy With Comedian Tom Cotter
The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) welcomes comedian Tom Cotter for a one-night-only of straight, 90-minute uproarious comedy on Friday, March 10, 2023.  Cotter, who has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as a runner-up on “America's Got Talent,” became a breakout star instantly.  
The Millbrook Playhouses 60th Season Opens Curtains on a New Era for the Diamond Anniversa Photo
The Millbrook Playhouse's 60th Season Opens Curtains on a New Era for the Diamond Anniversary
The Millbrook Playhouse Board of Directors, and new Producing Artistic Director, Shannon Agnew, have announced the professional summer theater’s 60th Season.
Review: NEIL SIMONS BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Susquehanna Stage Photo
Review: NEIL SIMON'S BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Susquehanna Stage
What did our critic think of NEIL SIMON'S BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Susquehanna Stage?
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Open Stage Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Open Stage
Every element of this production of Into the Woods at Open Stage comes together to create an incredible experience for the audience. The multi-talented cast and production team fully deserve the standing ovation they received on opening night.

More Hot Stories For You


Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in MarchPaula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in March
February 24, 2023

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present Paula Vogel's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning-play, How I Learned to Drive, March 9th through 18th. With direction by Edward R. Fernandez and assistant direction from Ben Galosi, this play promises to be a thrilling opener to EPAC's 2023 mainstage season.
Bucks Live! Presents A Night Of Comedy With Comedian Tom CotterBucks Live! Presents A Night Of Comedy With Comedian Tom Cotter
February 24, 2023

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) welcomes comedian Tom Cotter for a one-night-only of straight, 90-minute uproarious comedy on Friday, March 10, 2023.  Cotter, who has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as a runner-up on “America's Got Talent,” became a breakout star instantly.  
The Millbrook Playhouse's 60th Season Opens Curtains on a New Era for the Diamond AnniversaryThe Millbrook Playhouse's 60th Season Opens Curtains on a New Era for the Diamond Anniversary
February 22, 2023

The Millbrook Playhouse Board of Directors, and new Producing Artistic Director, Shannon Agnew, have announced the professional summer theater’s 60th Season.
Enchantment Theatre Company Brings THE ADVENTURES OF HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON To Majestic March 25Enchantment Theatre Company Brings THE ADVENTURES OF HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON To Majestic March 25
February 16, 2023

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater embarks on The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. with Enchantment Theatre Company's new live production that takes the whole family on an imaginative journey. Tickets are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, and discounts are available for children.
Trinity Irish Dance Company Brings Cutting Edge Choreography To The Majestic TheaterTrinity Irish Dance Company Brings Cutting Edge Choreography To The Majestic Theater
February 16, 2023

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) bringing its unique form of progressive Irish dance on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. This company of elite performing artists from around the world presents both classic and groundbreaking works.
share