Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE to be Presented at The Ephrata Performing Arts Center in March

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present Paula Vogel's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning-play, How I Learned to Drive, March 9th through 18th. With direction by Edward R. Fernandez and assistant direction from Ben Galosi, this play promises to be a thrilling opener to EPAC's 2023 mainstage season.

The cast features Broadway World Award-winning actors Kristie Ohlinger and Nick Smith, starring as Lil' Bit and Uncle Peck. They are joined by an ensemble featuring Jimmy Damore, Allison Weaver, and Rachel Faust, all serving as the greek chorus for the production. These performers are sure to deliver Vogel's vision of the piece, that being "a transubstantiation of pain and secrecy into light, into community, into understanding if not acceptance." This production also promises to be visually stunning, thanks to scenic design by Victor Capecce, lighting design by Thomas Hudson, and costume design by Brock A. Vierling.

How I Learned to Drive follows the story of a woman's coming of age through the 60's and 70's, and we see how turbulent and complex family dynamics can shape a person's past, present, and future, while also providing an avenue for self-discovery and acceptance. This groundbreaking play also proves to find compassion and humor in the places you'd least expect, and will be a dynamic night of theatre in EPAC's intimate venue.

How I Learned to Drive will take place from March 9th through 18th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, March 18th. The show runs 90-minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.