PCS Theater to Present THE SPELLBINDERS a New Staged Reading by Christopher Monaco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PCS Theater will present a limited-run staged reading of The Spellbinders, a new original play by Philadelphia-based playwright Christopher Monaco, directed by the imaginative Suki, Madame Director. Performances will run July 17–19 on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage.

Set in a mysterious, deserted magical school, The Spellbinders follows ten young magic users who awaken with no powers and no memories. When a disembodied voice demands they fight to the death, panic sets in, alliances shift, and the group begins to unravel. As they struggle to escape and uncover the truth, they learn the danger doesn’t come from their teachers—it comes from within.

The cast features standout local performers: Birdie Gurczynski as Maisie, Syndie Jaye Meyers as Blake, Erik Nethan as Rhys, Shir Beals as Kit, Aleece (Richie) Hodge as Amari, Raven Jane Adilene as Dina, Rahkee (Kee) Connelly as Phoenix, Phoenyx Hawkins as Glenn, Rita Dobbins as Chloe, and Ryan Ruggles as Toby.

Performances will be held Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 PM, Friday, July 18 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 PM. All performances take place at PCS Theater’s Raymond W. Smith Second Stage, located at 614 Fairview Rd. in Swarthmore, PA. Please note that the venue is accessible by stairs only and seating is limited.

The Spellbinders is presented as part of PCS Theater’s commitment to supporting emerging voices and bold new works. The production is affiliated with the ArtsReach ACCESS Program.

Tickets are limited and advance purchase is strongly encouraged. For more information or to reserve your seat, visit pcstheater.org.

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER