Open Stage Announces Summer Classes

Looking for a way to spend the summer? Designed and instructed by the staff of The Alsedek Theatre School at Open Stage in downtown, students of all experience levels are welcome to register for the OSHKids Summer: Disney's FROZEN Kids and Musical Theatre Workshop classes. A fun and challenging way to train in acting, auditioning, voice, and movement, each class runs three weeks, during which students will study and explore different theatrical techniques and make friends and incredible memories.

For children ages 8-13, the school presents OSHKids Summer: Disney's FROZEN Kids. Starting June 13, this three-week program teaches the basics of musical theatre, including movement, acting, and singing. The OSHKids will explore the magic of musical theatre with like-minded kids and hone their performing skills. The class runs daily 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, June 13 to 28. On June 29 & 30. The class culminates with performances of Disney's FROZEN Kids.

For ages 13-18, Open Stage offers Musical Theatre Workshop, a rigorous musical Theatre Three-week intensive in acting, singing, and movement. The course includes a day trip to New York for a Broadway workshop and a show! Before students take in a matinee of the new Broadway musical Paradise Square, the group will attend a master class with cast member Kristen Beth Williams, who has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Pippin, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes and Promises, Promises. The class runs daily, 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday July 12 to 29. The teens will have a chance to showcase their newly learned skills in front of a live audience with performances of a musical revue on July 28 at 7pm and 8:15pm.

With the opportunity to learn important communication skills and become part of a community of like-minded people, The Alsedek Theatre School's summer classes at Open Stage are the perfect way for kids to grow and hone skills. Tuition is $900. Scholarships are available.

Classes are held at Open Stage, 25 North Court St, Harrisburg, PA. Enrollment and scholarship information can be found at thealsedektheatreschool.com or by calling (717)-232-6736.