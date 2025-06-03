Millbrook Playhouse Opens 2025 Season with New Musical ROOMS: A Rock Romance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Millbrook Playhouse will launches its 2025 season with ROOMS: A Rock Romance, an emotionally charged, two-person musical playing June 6–14 in the Poorman Cabaret.

With its driving rock score, sharp humor, and deeply human love story, ROOMS invites audiences into the lives of two young musicians as they navigate creativity, connection, and the cost of chasing their dreams.

Set in the late 1970s and spanning Glasgow, London, and New York, ROOMS centers on Monica—a bold, stardom-seeking lyricist—and Ian—a reserved guitarist who prefers solitude. As their songwriting partnership evolves into something more, they're pulled in different directions by fame, fear, and the need to be truly heard. Featuring a powerful original score by Paul Scott Goodman (Bright Lights, Big City) and a book by Goodman and Miriam Gordon, ROOMS blends rock, romance, and raw storytelling into a vibrant musical ride.

Starring Veronica Vale (in her Millbrook debut) as Monica and Ren Cementina (Godspell, Don't Dress for Dinner, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show) as Ian, the show is directed by Millbrook Producing Artistic Director David Leidholdt, with music direction and guitar by Jeremy Gussin (8-Track: The Sounds of the 70s).

The design and Production Team includes Ericka Conklin (lighting design and associate producer), Carson Hambuchen (scenic design), Cade M. Sikora (technical direction), V.C. Deener (props design), Shantel Hill (wardrobe/costume assistant), and Jack Nedrow (sound design). Kaidyn Rogers serves as the production stage manager.

A live four-piece band brings the score to life, featuring LeeArron Klosterman on keyboard, Dominic DePasquale on drums, and Scott Rheam on bass.

Originally developed at the 2005 New York Musical Theatre Festival, ROOMS went on to acclaimed productions at MetroStage (VA) and Geva Theatre Center (NY). It received its Off-Broadway premiere in 2009 at New World Stages, directed by Scott Schwartz, and was hailed by the Associated Press as “lyrical, clever, and even poignant.”

Now, Millbrook Playhouse presents this intimate, high-energy musical with renewed urgency and heart.

Please note: ROOMS: A Rock Romance is recommended for mature audiences.

Comments

