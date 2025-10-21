Melissa Etheridge Will Bring THE RISE TOUR To Hershey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at Hershey Theatre as part of The Rise Tour on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m..

Known for her confessional songwriting and distinctive raspy vocals, Etheridge has been a defining voice in American rock for more than three decades. She achieved breakout success with her 1993 album Yes I Am, which included the hit singles “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

Over the course of her career, Etheridge has earned two Grammy Awards out of fifteen nominations, as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up,” featured in An Inconvenient Truth, and a Juno Award.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge at Hershey Theatre will go on sale Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.