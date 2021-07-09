Marilu Henner Comes to Bucks County Playhouse, July 29 - August 15

Stage and screen star, Marilu Henner, brings a memorable evening of song, dance and stories when she returns to Bucks County Playhouse with her all-new club act, "The Marilu Henner Show," July 29 - August 15.

Direct from New York City, Henner's new show will take over the Playhouse stage where she first co-starred with Marsha Mason in "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife" and then with Christopher Durang in his Tony Award winning play "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike".

Growing out of her sold-out cabaret engagement at New York's 54 Below, "The Marilu Henner Show" is being expanded for the Playhouse stage. Henner, the star of TV's "Taxi," 7 Broadway shows, 23 Hallmark movies and more brings her super-hero memory to the Playhouse in an all-new revue. The show also features singers-dancers, Julius Williams (Bucks County Playhouse's "Mamma Mia!") and Adam Vanek (Bucks County Playhouse's "Guys and Dolls"), with Michael Orland ("American Idol") leading the band. The show is directed by Bob Garrett.

"I am so excited to be bringing this show to Bucks County Playhouse - my second home! As a Playhouse board member and alumni, I'm thrilled to be backed by two incredibly talented and fabulous dancing fellow alums. Most exciting is a new section of the show that features my expansive and unusual memory, which means there will be something new to hear and see every performance! I can't wait to share this show with the Bucks County audiences that mean so much to me. I promise it will be an evening you won't forget! I also look forward to seeing all the changes in New Hope and to dine in one of the fabulous new restaurants that have opened since I was last there!"

"What better way to continue to welcome audiences back to the theatre than to have Marilu Henner in her own show back on the Playhouse stage," says Producer Josh Fielder. "This terrific new show spotlights all the amazing moments of Marilu's life and career: From growing up in a dancing school to "Grease" to "Taxi" to "Evening Shade" to Hallmark to Broadway and beyond, no one has a story like Marilu. She hasn't appeared in a show here since our hit production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike", and we can't wait to have her back!"

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner has done it all! Along with starring in sixty-eight films, seven Broadway shows, and two hit classic sitcoms, "Taxi" and "Evening Shade," this five-time Golden Globe Nominee is also a "New York Times" Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. Marilu has hosted and executive produced her own nationally syndicated talk shows (Marilu and Shape Up Your Life) and her own radio show, "The Marilu Henner Show." As a two-time competitor on "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars," Marilu made it to the Final Five and played for The Physicians' Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and the Alzheimer's Association. She also competed on the 23rd season of "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC reaching the quarterfinals. Henner currently co-stars with Candace Cameron Bure in the ongoing Hallmark Murders and Mysteries series Aurora Teagarden written by Charlaine Harris. As one of only twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, Marilu was the subject of a three-part special on "60 Minutes" and on "60 Minutes Australia," as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe. She also served as the consultant on the CBS series "Unforgettable" for all four seasons. Marilu has spoken before Congress on ten occasions on everything from dietary supplements to women's cardiovascular disease, to The Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act, to deadbeat parents, to funding for Alzheimer's. Marilu is a keynote speaker throughout the country on topics including memory, diet and fitness, women's health issues, cardiovascular disease, cancer survival, and child rearing, as well as lifestyle, entertainment, and business organization strategies.

The show will play Wednesdays through Sundays. A full performance calendar is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Tickets to "The Marilu Henner Show" are now on sale. Special VIP experiences are on sale for select performances that include a Meet and Greet with Marilu. Please note: this production is being sold at full capacity. Masks/face coverings are required for unvaccinated patrons and optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Tickets start at $45. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.