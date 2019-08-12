MY FAIR LADY Announced At Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Don't make the mistake of thinking that My Fair Lady, based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, is stuffy and, well, British.
This classic musical is romantic, humorous, and fun with a stunning score to boot. Henry Higgins is a phonetics professor looking to prove that he can turn any street urchin into a proper-speaking high society lady.
Eliza Doolittle, in turn, is a poor flower girl hoping to climb up the social ladder and enjoy the comforts of life - like chocolate. She presents him with the ultimate test of his skills, and he's more than willing to rise to the challenge.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center - December 5-21