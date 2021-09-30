Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Opens 2021-2022 with Disney's NEWSIES

"Open the gates and seize the day." Lincoln Park kicks off its 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Subscription Series with the Broadway hit, Disney's Newsies!

Opening October 8 and running through October 17, Disney's Newsies is a Tony-Award winning musical based on the classic Disney film of the same name. Inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899, it is packed with show-stopping dance numbers and a score by Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled) that the whole family will enjoy.

"This show centers around the idea that no one person is too small to enact big change," said Justin Fortunato, Producing Artistic Director. "The fellowship and comradery expelled by characters in this show, which is a story of hope and friendship, are the perfect way to kick off this season, after over a year and a half of a complete halt in live performances. We cannot wait to welcome you back to Lincoln Park with a production that truly exemplifies the best components of musical theatre."

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

The return to live theatre in Midland, PA has been 18 months in the making and provides the chance for a celebration for all members of the cast, crew, staff, and patrons of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. Audiences are sure to expect an evening of theatre and excitement unlike anything they've seen before.

The cast of 49 features some of the brightest young talent in the area including Zach Aaron, Anna Byers (Cranberry Twp.); Charley Cameron, Cameron Tino (Mars).

Tickets are available online at www.lincolnparkarts.org/events, or by calling the Lincoln Park Box office at (724) 576-4644. Lincoln Park requires appropriate masking for all patrons regardless of vaccination status.